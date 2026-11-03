IIPA names Uttar Pradesh regional branch its best for 2025-26

The Uttar Pradesh regional branch of the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA) has been named the institute's Best Branch for 2025-26, ranking first among 25 branches nationwide. The recognition highlights the branch's institutional activities in public administration, training, administrative capacity building and discussions on issues concerning public interest.

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Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan, who is also the president of IIPA, presented the award at the institute's headquarters in New Delhi. R Ramani, chairman of the Uttar Pradesh regional branch, and K Ravinder Naik, its honorary secretary, received the award. Union minister Jitendra Singh and IIPA director general Surendra Kumar Bagde attended the ceremony.

Institutional performance recognised The award was based on the Uttar Pradesh branch's performance among the institute's 25 branches during the 2025-26 period. Its activities include academic deliberations on public administration, training programmes, capacity-building initiatives and institutional engagements around governance and public welfare.

The IIPA, established by the Government of India, works to promote democratic administration, good governance, public welfare, administrative reforms and public participation. The Uttar Pradesh regional branch is based in Lucknow and undertakes activities related to these areas.

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The recognition places the branch at the top of the institute's national network for the award period. It also brings attention to the role of regional institutions in strengthening administrative knowledge, professional development and dialogue on governance-related issues.

The award announcement described the branch's work as reflecting institutional activity and collective commitment. It did not provide a detailed scoring framework or a branch-wise assessment of the criteria used to determine the final ranking.

Focus on collective contribution Ramani said the award reflected the collective efforts of the branch's members, office-bearers, employees and associates. He emphasised that the achievement could not be attributed to an individual and acknowledged the sustained contribution of everyone associated with the institution.

He also urged members to continue working with the same commitment to retain the branch's position in the coming years.

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The recognition comes against the backdrop of the Uttar Pradesh government's stated focus on accountable administration, transparency and implementation of public welfare programmes under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The branch's award, however, is an institutional recognition conferred by IIPA for its own activities and performance.

For the state branch, the distinction provides national recognition for its work in public administration and capacity building. Its training and academic activities are aimed at contributing to administrative understanding and professional development. The award also acknowledges the participation of its members and office-bearers in sustaining the institution's activities during the assessment year.

The presentation ceremony was attended by senior government and institutional representatives, including the Union minister and the IIPA director general. The award was formally accepted by the branch chairman and honorary secretary on behalf of the Uttar Pradesh regional unit.

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