IIPA’s Uttar Pradesh branch to receive national award for 2025-26

The Uttar Pradesh regional branch of the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA) has been selected for the Best Performing Regional/Local Branch award for 2025-26, according to an announcement by the institute’s national headquarters.

The award will be presented by the Vice-President of India, who is also IIPA president, during the institute’s annual general meeting on October 31, 2026. The meeting is scheduled to take place at the IIPA campus in New Delhi.

Recognition for public administration The award recognises work in public administration, institutional commitment and contributions to issues related to public interest. The Uttar Pradesh regional branch is based in Lucknow and receives a grant from the state government.

IIPA was established by the Government of India to promote awareness and discussion around democracy, public welfare, good governance and public participation. Alongside its national headquarters in New Delhi, the institute has regional and local branches across the country.

The Uttar Pradesh branch’s selection highlights its role in discussions, training and activities connected with public administration and citizen participation, according to the release. The announcement comes as the state government, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has emphasised transparent administration, accountability and the implementation of public welfare schemes.

The recognition is also intended to acknowledge institutional commitment and continued engagement with public-interest issues. However, the announcement did not specify the detailed criteria used to select the branch for the award or provide a comparative assessment of the work undertaken by other regional and local branches.

Branch credits collective effort The branch is headed by its president, retired chief secretary R. Ramani. The release credited the recognition to the combined efforts of senior administrative officers, academics, members, employees and intern students associated with the branch.

K. Ravinder Naik, honorary secretary of the Uttar Pradesh regional branch and a retired IAS officer, said the achievement reflected the collective efforts of the branch’s members, employees and students. He said the national-level recognition would give the branch wider recognition and encourage it to continue contributing to public administration and public welfare issues.

The award is due to be presented by the Vice-President of India at the annual general meeting on October 31, 2026, at the institute’s New Delhi campus.

The institute works to build awareness of governance, public welfare and democratic participation through its national headquarters and network of regional and local branches. The Uttar Pradesh branch’s selection places its work within this wider institutional framework.