IIT-Guwahati researchers develop sensor that can help people with voice disabilities communicate

Guwahati, Aug 4 (PTI) Researchers at IIT-Guwahati have developed an underwater vibration sensor that enables automated and contactless voice recognition.

Developed in collaboration with researchers from Ohio State University in the US, the sensor offers a promising alternative communication method for individuals with voice disabilities who are unable to use conventional voice-based systems, the IIT-Guwahati said in a statement on Monday.

Voice recognition has become an integral part of modern life as it helps users in operating smart devices, including mobile phones and home appliances, through voice commands, it said.

However, for the people with voice disorders, this technological development remains inaccessible, it said.

To address this limitation, the research team has found a solution by focusing on the exhale air through the mouth while speaking, a basic physiological function, it added.

"In cases where individuals cannot produce sound, attempting to speak generates airflow from their lungs. When this air flows over a water surface, it produces subtle waves. The research team has developed an underwater vibration sensor which can detect these water waves and interpret speech signals without depending on audible voice, thus creating a new pathway for voice recognition," the statement said.

The developed sensor is made from a conductive, chemically reactive porous sponge, it said.

When placed just below the air-water interface, it captures the tiny disturbances created by exhaled air and converts them into measurable electrical signals. The research team used Convolutional Neural Networks (CNN), a type of deep learning model, to accurately recognise these subtle signal patterns.

This setup allows users to communicate with devices from a distance, without the need to generate sound.

The findings of the research have been published in the journal, Advanced Functional Materials.

Professor Uttam Manna, who was a part of the research team, said, "It is one of the rare designs of material allowing to recognise voice based on monitoring the water wave formed at the air/water interface because of exhaling air from the mouth. This approach is likely to provide a viable solution for communication with those individuals with partially or entirely damaged vocal cords."

On a lab scale, the working prototype costs ₹3,000, the statement said.

With research exploring potential industry collaboration for bringing the technology from the lab to real-world use, the cost of the final product is expected to be reduced, it said.

Some of the key features of the developed sensors include AI-powered interpretation using CNNs and hands-free control of smart devices, it said.