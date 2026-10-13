ILBS blood testing facility can support Delhi government network

The Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) has tested more than 30,000 blood donor samples through Individual Donor Nucleic Acid Testing (NAT) since introducing the service in January 2024. The facility adds molecular screening capacity to Delhi’s public healthcare system.

ILBS said it is currently the only Delhi government hospital conducting Individual Donor-NAT testing. The institute has established a dedicated laboratory intended to serve both its own requirements and the wider network of Delhi government blood centres.

A molecular screening layer NAT detects genetic material from viruses that can be transmitted through transfusions, including HIV-1, HIV-2, hepatitis B and hepatitis C. Unlike conventional serological testing, which looks for antibodies or p24 antigen, NAT can identify infections earlier, narrowing the period in which an infected donation may not be detected.

According to data provided by ILBS, the estimated detection window for HIV-1 falls from 15 days with antibody/p24 antigen testing to 4.5 days with Individual Donor-NAT. For hepatitis C, the window is reduced from 58.3 days to 2.2 days. For hepatitis B, it falls from 38.3 days to 16.3 days.

These figures underline the potential contribution of molecular testing to screening protocols, although the estimates are those reported by the institute. Earlier detection can provide an additional safeguard for patients who depend on donated blood and blood components.

Infrastructure for a wider network The ILBS laboratory is equipped with the Procleix Panther system from Grifols. The institute said the system has the capacity to conduct up to 36,000 tests a month when operated 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The facility’s stated capacity has been designed to cover ILBS’s testing needs as well as the combined NAT requirements of all Delhi government blood centres, both currently and in the foreseeable future, according to the institute. This creates the potential for the public-sector network to access the same molecular screening infrastructure through a central facility.

The service began in January 2024 as part of ILBS’s stated commitment to improving blood safety. Since then, more than 30,000 donor samples have been tested, demonstrating the scale of its work to date.

Public healthcare implications Individual Donor-NAT adds molecular screening to the safeguards used to assess blood donations. By seeking viral genetic material at an earlier stage of infection, it can reduce detection windows for HIV and hepatitis viruses compared with conventional testing cited by ILBS.