ILBS holds Teacher’s Day Oration on healthcare vision for Viksit Bharat@2047

The Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS), New Delhi, organised a special Teacher’s Day Oration on September 5 focusing on “Reimagining Healthcare for Viksit Bharat@2047”. Shri Ashok Lahiri, Vice Chairman, NITI Aayog, was the distinguished speaker at the event held at the APJ Abdul Kalam Auditorium.

The programme brought together ILBS faculty, students and staff to discuss the opportunities and challenges facing India’s healthcare system as the country works towards the goal of a developed India by 2047.

Taking healthcare beyond hospitals Prof. S.K. Sarin highlighted ILBS’s efforts to extend healthcare into the community through preventive and awareness-focused programmes. He spoke about initiatives for school children, the SMILES programme and outreach activities in Madhya Pradesh.

The initiatives underline the institute’s focus on preventive healthcare, health awareness and early intervention. The emphasis was on reaching people before diseases become advanced and demonstrating how specialised medical institutions can contribute to wider public health objectives.

From screening to prevention Delivering the oration, Shri Ashok Lahiri said the vision of Viksit Bharat must be supported by a healthcare system that is accessible, affordable, preventive, innovative and capable of responding to the changing disease burden.

He discussed nutrition, infectious diseases, antimicrobial resistance (AMR), non-communicable diseases (NCDs), affordable healthcare, research and innovation. He stressed the importance of converting successful health initiatives into sustainable public policy so that effective interventions can be expanded to benefit larger sections of society.

Lahiri also highlighted the expansion of India’s medical education capacity, including the rise in medical college and postgraduate seats. He emphasised the need for adequate and appropriately skilled human resources to meet evolving healthcare needs.

The role of Ayushman Bharat schemes and Ayushman Arogya Mandirs in improving healthcare delivery and access was also discussed. A key message was that screening and detection should be accompanied by a stronger focus on preventive health, including addressing risk factors, encouraging healthy lifestyles and improving nutrition.

Coordinated approach needed The Oration emphasised coordination between healthcare delivery, public health, medical education, research, innovation and policy. Participants noted that achieving Viksit Bharat@2047 will require not only greater infrastructure and medical manpower but also a shift towards prevention, affordability and evidence-based policymaking.