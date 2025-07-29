Illicit trade threat to national security, needs unified action: Delhi Police officer

New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) Illicit trade is intricately linked to organised criminal networks and poses a serious threat to national security and economic stability, a Delhi Police officer said on Monday.

Mohammad Ali, Deputy Director (training), Delhi Police, stressed the need for a unified enforcement response to tackle the growing menace at a capacity-building programme organised by FICCI CASCADE on ‘Illicit Trade, Fraud and Organised Crime: Building Enforcement Capacity for a Safer Marketplace’.

"Illicit trade today is no longer a petty offence – it is deeply enmeshed with organised crime and large-scale fraud. It endangers our economy and the safety of our people," Ali said.

Enforcement agencies must be equipped with the latest information, tools and collaborative platforms to ensure legal trade and protect national interests, he said.

Deep Chand, Advisor, FICCI CASCADE, and former special commissioner of police, emphasised that crimes such as counterfeiting, smuggling and illicit trade not only disrupt legitimate businesses but also fund larger criminal syndicates.

"These are not victimless crimes. They corrode the rule of law and destabilise social and economic order," he said.

Ashish Paul, Vice President (corporate affairs), ITC Ltd, said that even a 50 per cent reduction in illicit trade could unlock massive economic potential, increase revenue and foster legitimate business growth.

"Awareness and enforcement together are key to achieving this," he said.

Supreme Court lawyer and cyber law expert Pavan Duggal highlighted how cybercrime and illicit trade are now deeply intertwined in the present digital era.

"With the rise of AI-driven frauds and online marketplaces, enforcement officials need to be trained to handle both physical and digital evidence effectively," he said.

According to a latest report by FICCI CASCADE, the estimated value of illicit markets in five key sectors – FMCG packaged foods, personal and household care, alcohol, tobacco, and textiles and apparel – stands at a staggering ₹7.97 lakh crore.

