ILT20: Desert Vipers overcome Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in thriller

Sharjah, Dec 6 (PTI) The Desert Vipers secured a hard-fought two-wicket win over Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the ILT20 Sharjah Cricket Stadium here.

Shimron Hetmyer brought his team back into the game with an impressive 25-ball 48 after a slow start that saw three wickets fall in the powerplay, while Khuzaima Tanveer smashed 31 off just 12 in the death overs to chase down the 171-run target set by the Knight Riders.

For Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Alex Hales anchored the innings with a brilliant 53 off 37, including three sixes and four fours.

Hales scored a brisk half-century in 31 balls, while UAE’s Alishan Sharafu (25 off 19) added quick runs before a sharp boundary catch by Dan Lawrence handed Noor Ahmad his first wicket.

After Sharafu's dismissal, the momentum shifted sharply in favour of the Vipers as their spinners took control. Hales was removed by Noor, and the middle order began to crumble, leaving the Knight Riders struggling to rebuild.

In response, the Vipers began their chase in explosive fashion as Andries Gous (17 off 9) and Fakhar Zaman (12 off 9) hammered 19 runs off the opening over.

But stand-in skipper Sunil Narine pulled things back immediately, removing Gous in the third over. Zaman departed soon after off Ajay Kumar’s bowling, and with two new batters at the crease, Narine struck again to dismiss impact player Max Holden (1 off 6).

Sam Curran (19 off 15) and Lawrence steadied the innings with a valuable 32-run stand before Piyush Chawla removed Curran. Lawrence then found strong support from Hetmyer as the pair added 68 off just 38 balls, putting the pressure back on ADKR.