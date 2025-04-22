Im going to ensure I make the most of opportunity: young womens hockey midfielder Kujur

Perth, Apr 22 (PTI) Drafted into the senior national women's team following an impressive performance in the Hockey India League with JSW Soorma Club, young midfielder Ajmina Kujur is desperate to make the most of the opportunity in the upcoming five-match away series against Australia.

India are set to play two games against Australia A on April 26 and 27, followed by three matches against the Australian senior team on May 1, 3, and 4 at the Perth Hockey Stadium.

"I am grateful that they have given me a chance to play now so I have to give my 100 per cent. Two years ago, I was in the senior team camp but I didn't make it into the team. Now that I have been given this chance, I am going to ensure I make the most of it," Kujur said in a Hockey India release upon landing in Australia.

Kujur had been training in the senior national camp in SAI, Bengaluru, since March 23 in preparation for the tour.

"Training with the seniors has been a wonderful experience. I am learning a lot and I am excited to play with them ahead. Everyone has enjoyed training with each other and now it is time for us to give it our best against Australia,' she said.

"The senior players are really helpful, especially Sushila di (Sushila Chanu) who has supported me a lot during the camp. She tells me every time I make a mistake and has taught me how to play to my strengths. I also tend to think a lot when I make an error but the senior players have helped me cope with it and I am a lot more confident now."

At the start of the year, Kujur played a crucial role in the HIL (Women) as she featured in all the seven matches for runners-up side JSW Soorma Hockey Club.

Next, she played the 15th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship for Odisha and, although her team was knocked out in the pool stage of Division A, dished out a stand-out performance in the midfield.

"I have been focusing on my fitness a lot more, which I think has really helped me improve my game," she said.

Kujur started playing hockey at the age of 11. Coming from Sundargarh district in Odisha which is famous for its rich hockey culture, the sport has always been a part of her life.

She was first introduced to hockey when she saw her father and brothers play in their village.

Kujur's father was a big supporter in her pursuit of a career in hockey, but unfortunately, he passed away during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021.