I’m not afraid of AI: Guillermo del Toro

Los Angeles, Sep 1 (PTI) Filmmaker Guillermo del Toro says he isn't afraid of artificial intelligence, but what actually scares him is the "natural stupidity".

The director attended the Venice Film Festival on August 30, for the screening of his latest film "Frankenstein", headlined by Jacob Elordi and Oscar Isaac.

The film also made the record by getting the longest standing ovation of 13 minutes, according to the entertainment news outlet Variety.

"I’m not afraid of artificial intelligence. I’m afraid of natural stupidity," del Toro said during the press conference, held after the screening of the film at the festival.

"Frankenstein" revolves around an unorthodox scientist, essayed by Isaac, while Elordi portrays the character of the scientist's deadly creation. It is an adaptation of the 1818 classic by Mary Shelley.

The filmmaker added his intention was not to focus on the AI in the film.

"It’s not intended as a metaphor for that. We live in a time of terror and intimidation, certainly. And there’s no more urgent task than to remain, in a time where everything is pushing towards a bipolar, understanding of our humanity. The movie tries to show imperfect characters and the right we have to remain imperfect, and the right we have to understand each other under the most oppressive circumstances," he added.

The film's premiere will be followed by a limited theatrical release on October 17 and a global release by Netflix on November 7.

It also stars Mia Goth, Felix Kammerer, Lars Mikkelsen, David Bradley, Christian Convery, Charles Dance and Christoph Waltz and is produced by Del Toro produced alongside J Miles Dale and Scott Stuber.