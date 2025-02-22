Islamabad, Feb 22 (PTI) An International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission after visiting Pakistan to evaluate the country’s governance appreciated the government’s commitment to such assessments.

A technical mission of the IMF was in Pakistan earlier this month to scrutinise the judicial and regulatory system as part of the ongoing USD 7 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF) to address governance and corruption vulnerabilities, Dawn News reported.

During the visit, a delegation led by Joel Turkewitz met with the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Yahya Afridi, to discuss judicial performance, governance, and reforms.

In a recent statement on its website, the IMF recalled that its scoping mission visited Islamabad from February 6 to 14 “to lay the groundwork for a Governance and Corruption Diagnostic Assessment (GCD) at the government's request.”

“The IMF appreciates the Pakistan government's commitment to this exercise and looks forward to continuing our collaboration,” it said.

The IMF further announced that its scoping team for the GCD assessment will “return to Pakistan later this year to continue gathering information and exploring opportunities to strengthen governance, integrity, and economic outcomes in preparation for the eventual assessment.”

The IMF noted the mission’s focus was to assess governance and corruption vulnerabilities across six core state functions.

“These include fiscal governance, central bank governance and operations, financial sector oversight, market regulation, rule of law, and anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism (AML-CFT).”

During its visit, the team engaged with the Finance Division, the Federal Board of Revenue, the State Bank of Pakistan, the Auditor General of Pakistan, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, the Ministry of Law and Justice, and the Supreme Court, the IMF said.

“In addition, the IMF team met with a range of other stakeholders, including business associations, civil society organisations, and international development partners.”

Pakistan is expecting two more policy-level IMF staff missions on talks for more than USD 1 billion in additional financing for climate resilience and a review of the ongoing USD 7 billion loan programme.

Pakistan in October last year formally requested around USD 1 billion in funding from the IMF under the Resilience and Sustainability Trust (RSF) to address the nation’s vulnerability to climate change.

In a statement, Mahir Binici, IMF's resident representative in Islamabad, confirmed that a staff team was “scheduled to visit Pakistan in early to mid-March for discussions around the first review under Pakistan’s Extended Fund Facility-supported programme and the authorities’ request for assistance” under an RSF arrangement.

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb said that Binci, referring to the mission scheduled for February 24 to 28, stressed: “In this regard, a technical team will be in Pakistan starting in late February to discuss technical issues related to a possible RSF arrangement.”

The funding under RSF is made available to nations who commit to high-quality reforms to build resilience against climate catastrophes through adaptation.