IMF to assess economic damage in Sri Lanka post Cyclone Ditwah

Colombo, Jan 16 (PTI) An assessment team from the IMF will visit Sri Lanka from January 22 to 28 to assess the damage caused by Cyclone Ditwah.

The International Monetary Fund team will explore how it can best assist Sri Lanka in its recovery efforts, including by resuming the Extended Fund Facility-supported programme and offering policy advice and technical assistance to promote resilience and sustainable growth.

“An IMF staff team will visit Sri Lanka from January 22 to January 28, 2026, to hold discussions with the authorities on the size and scope of the damage caused by Cyclone Ditwah. The findings of the mission will feed into subsequent discussions on the IMF-supported programme," Evan Papageorgiou, IMF Mission Chief for Sri Lanka said in a statement.

During the visit, the IMF team will engage with government officials and relevant stakeholders to understand the full impact on infrastructure, livelihoods, and economic stability.

The visit comes as the IMF said it would be giving Sri Lanka USD 200 million to help fund recovery.

The IMF has held up its fifth review of the USD 2.9 billion bail out until next month. The sixth tranche would realise about USD 330 million.

Cyclone Ditwah, which struck Sri Lanka in late November, has caused an estimated USD 4.1 billion in direct physical damage to buildings and contents, agriculture and critical infrastructure, according to a World Bank Group Global Rapid Post-Disaster Damage Estimation (GRADE) report released in December.

This damage is equivalent to about 4 percent of Sri Lanka’s GDP.

