Improving healthcare in India by prioritising ROX over ROI

Today’s business environment demands that top executives strive for more than just financial gains. Instead of solely prioritising Return on Investment (ROI), there is a growing emphasis on Return on Experience (ROX), which emphasises the value gain from customer and employee experiences, both of which play a critical role in any company’s long-term success.

The latest episode of Life’s True Value, a special series that explores the true value of Return on Experience (ROX), saw Gautam Khanna, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of PD Hinduja Hospital and Medical Research Centre, Mumbai, an alumnus of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur and Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta talk about what ROX means to him, especially as he takes high-stake decisions at the workplace every day.

“I think return experience is a very valuable concept. In our case, the value that our customers (patients and relatives) get out of the experience of visiting a healthcare facility or any other business – in terms of their wellbeing, mental satisfaction, how they are able to be satisfied with the outcome which they get leads to financial outcome for the business. So the financial results are actually dependent on the return on experience,” he said.

Khanna is a seasoned business leader with over 34 years of experience in the healthcare, education and corporate leadership. He spoke about the evolution of the healthcare space and how he has converted from being a capitalist to a compassionate capitalist.

“When the patient comes to a healthcare facility for treatment, what they are looking for is the treatment of their clinical condition, plus they are also looking for things which are not clinical – the experience of the environment, how you deal with the relatives, how they are dealt with in non-clinical situations. So, from the perspective of healthcare, one of the most important things is that the patient needs to have trust in the healthcare facility, in the doctor and in the healthcare services,” he said.

For him, ROX also extends to the staff at Hinduja hospital, including doctors and nursing staff, who need to be happy to be at work for the hospital premises to be a welcoming environment where patients and their families feel comfortable and secure.

“One of the things we have to think about in a healthcare setting is all the people who work in healthcare, they are all committed to actually delivering good healthcare outcomes to the patient. If the employees are satisfied and happy, they will ensure that the patient is taken care of. So for good patient care, I need to take care of the employees. We think about it in aspects of physical, mental, emotional and spiritual health,” Khanna further added.

Healthcare needs to be a focus area for all The two important aspects of the healthcare space which every individual must focus on are preventive health and building adequate medical cover to pay for any medical exigency that may come your way in the future, as healthcare is becoming more and more expensive with each passing year.

“People need to focus on preventive health by doing regular health check-ups, having adequate diet, exercise etc, to ensure that they prevent healthcare diseases from manifesting, if they can. The costs of healthcare are increasing and will continue to increase for the next few decades. So, people need to have adequate insurance so that they have the ability to pay for healthcare expenses. Without having adequate treatment, they won’t be cured. Remember to use the best resources to cure yourself, which is best technology, best equipment, best facility, etc,” he said.

Khanna is very conscious about his own health too – both physical and mental – and likes to keep stress at bay by walking, meditating and going to the gym. “I love the greenery. I love the mountains. I like open spaces,” he said.

“The number of days lost in the country because of health issues when people are physically not well, costs close to 1 per cent of the economy. It is a big loss to the country and to the people,” he said.

The evolution of healthcare: From small clinics to community health centres “Earlier, we were in a single clinic point of view, where there was a doctor and there was a prescription and treatment. Now, we are moving to a facility where the patients are looking for an overall experience, adding to their healthcare outcomes. So, I think it really is important, and all of us, including us at the Hinduja hospital, are trying to improve that,” he said.

In the future, hospitals will not just treat those coming in with ailments. They will take care of preventive health for the community at large.

“What I would like to do, and I think most CEOs are looking at is, can we transform hospitals into a healthcare space where we actually take care of community health. This includes focus on prevention, on general well being of the ecosystem and if you are unwell, then you come to the hospital and we’ll treat you. I think it is transitioning, and I am happy to be trying to be a part of it,” Khanna said.

The role of technology in this evolution In this process of development, Hinduja hospital is leveraging new-age technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) to increase efficiencies and improve patient care. The hospital has installed AI-led remote monitoring of patients in the wards, which has resulted in timely action in a few cases already. So, even as nurses continue their regular patient visits, AI acts as an additional safeguard ensuring that critical patients receive immediate medical attention even if no one is nearby.

“To give you an example, in a ward, there is a nursing station for 14-15 patients and it is very difficult for a nurse to monitor each patient going to every room, very frequently. We have installed an AI-enabled remote monitoring system which displays the vitals of each of the patients at the station. When a patient is in the bed, nothing comes on the screen on the nurse’s station. The minute there is a change, an alert goes out and timely help can be given. This has helped save the lives of three patients already,” he explained.

Apart from this, digital has been adopted to make investigation reports available online. Patients can also get appointments online and pay digitally too.

AI is also helping, sometimes, in developing the diagnosis in non-radiology areas, where there are multiple parameters to be seen. For example, it will analyse the history of the patient and gives a pattern – like based on the last 20 years history, these are the things you need to look for.

Looking at the future of healthcare in an AI-driven world, he feels AI will not take away jobs being done by humans in healthcare but, instead, act as an enabler. “I think it is developing. But, if some people believe that tomorrow, AI is going to replace consultants and doctors, I don’t think that is going to happen. The consultants will be aided by AI.”

Note to the Reader: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Mint.