In 10 years, AI will be able to do Timothee Chalamets job, but not live performances: Charlize Theron

New York, Apr 20 (PTI) Hollywood star Charlize Theron has called out Timothee Chalamet for his controversial remarks that "no one cares" about opera or ballet, saying it was a "reckless comment on art forms".

Chalamet made the controversial comments during "A CNN & Variety Town Hall Event" right in the middle of his Oscar campaign for "Marty Supreme" in February, leading to bashing on social media and from the art world.

The actor said that he didn't want theatrical movie going to end up like "ballet or opera," where artists want to "keep this thing alive" even though "no one cares" about it anymore.

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In an interview with The New York Times, Theron was asked to comment on Chalamet's claim when she spoke about her respect for dancers.

"Oh, boy, I hope I run into him one day. That was a very reckless comment on an art form, two art forms, that we need to lift up constantly because, yes, they do have a hard time. But in 10 years, AI is going to be able to do Timothee's job, but it will not be able to replace a person on a stage dancing live.

Theron is a trained ballet dancer who studied at the Joffrey Ballet School in New York and started dancing from the age of four. She stopped ballet after a knee injury but still has a lot of respect for what it taught her.

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