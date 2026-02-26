In Hyderabad, an IAP session breaks down the real challenge of retirement planning: starting early, staying realistic

Retirement is often treated as a milestone marked by age, a date, or a resignation letter. But at a recent Investor Awareness Program (IAP) session hosted by Mint and Mirae Asset Mutual Fund in Hyderabad, the message was far more practical: “Retirement is a number, not an age.” The focus of the evening was not on predicting markets or chasing quick fixes, but on understanding what it actually takes to build a retirement corpus that can support the life people want to live after work.

Advertisement

The session, titled ‘Close the Retirement Gap: Build Your Corpus Early’, featured Krishna Chaitanya, AVP, Regional Head East, Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India) Pvt. Ltd, followed by a panel conversation that included financial expert Ram Prasad. Together, they discussed why most Indians underestimate the retirement corpus they will need, the common mistakes that weaken long-term plans, and the habits that can help investors build a more resilient roadmap.

The session opened with a simple reframe: retirement is a financial goal Chaitanya began by addressing what he called the “retirement gap,” the difference between what people assume they will need and what they are actually building. In many households, retirement planning becomes a back-burner goal, pushed behind nearer-term expenses such as home loans, children’s education, family health responsibilities, and lifestyle upgrades. The result is that people either start too late or don’t set a realistic target at all.

Advertisement

He urged the audience to move away from vague ideas like “I’ll manage somehow” and instead treat retirement as a measurable outcome. The starting point, he said, is clarity: what kind of life do you want to live after work, and what will it cost to sustain that life for a potentially long retirement period?

That shift is important because it changes the nature of planning. If retirement is a number, the work becomes about building toward that number over time, with discipline and a plan that evolves with life stages.

DCPL: planning for dignity and choice, not for cutbacks A key part of Chaitanya’s talk was about redefining what retirement should mean. Many people, he noted, unconsciously plan for a retirement that assumes compromises: fewer comforts, lower spending, reduced expectations. But he positioned retirement as a phase in which people should be able to live more fully, not merely reduce their lives.

Advertisement

To put structure around that idea, he introduced the DCPL framework as four pillars of a fulfilling retirement:

Dignity: being able to maintain your living standards without constant compromise

Choice: having the freedom to pursue interests and experiences that were postponed during working years

Peace: not living with anxiety about surprise expenses or future needs

Legacy: being able to leave behind wealth for family or support causes you care about In other words, retirement planning is not only about meeting basic needs. It is about protecting independence and flexibility.

The cost of delay: why time matters more than most people realise Chaitanya then moved to a concept that resonated strongly: the “cost of delay.” The central point was straightforward. Starting early gives your money time to compound, which can reduce the monthly effort required later. Delaying the start, on the other hand, can sharply increase the monthly amount needed to reach a similar goal.

Advertisement

To illustrate this, he used an example showing how a younger investor could potentially reach the same target with a much smaller monthly contribution compared to someone starting two decades later. The exact number will vary for each person, but the principle remains consistent: time is a powerful asset in long-term planning, and losing time often becomes expensive.

He also underlined that compounding is often spoken about but rarely internalised. For many investors, the lesson lands only when they see how steep the gap becomes if they wait until their 40s to begin.

Inflation and lifestyle drift: the silent pressures on retirement plans Another core theme was how costs rise over time in ways people don’t always capture while planning.

Chaitanya pointed to inflation as a long-term factor that steadily erodes purchasing power. Even if a household feels comfortable with its current monthly expenses, those expenses may look very different 20 or 25 years later. What seems adequate today may not be adequate in retirement, unless the plan accounts for rising costs.

Advertisement

Alongside inflation, he flagged lifestyle drift: the way certain comforts shift from “luxury” to “normal” over time. Air-conditioning, multiple screens at home, higher travel frequency, convenience services these are common examples of how living standards evolve. Retirement planning, therefore, must be grounded not only in today’s lifestyle but also in how habits and expectations change as incomes rise and families grow.

He also acknowledged a structural reality: for a large segment of working Indians, there is no guaranteed pension that can be relied upon to cover post-retirement expenses. That makes individual planning non-negotiable.

From concepts to behaviour: mistakes that quietly weaken retirement readiness As the presentation progressed, the talk moved from “what retirement needs” to “why plans fail.” The session highlighted several patterns that repeatedly show up in under-prepared retirement stories:

Advertisement

Starting late is often the biggest setback, because it reduces the time available to build the corpus steadily.

Not increasing contributions over time is another common gap. Many investors begin with a set amount and never step it up, even when income rises, which can leave the plan underpowered.

Overreacting to short-term performance and frequently reshuffling portfolios can disconnect investing from the actual goal.

Keeping too much money in easily accessible accounts may create a comfort illusion: it feels safe, but it may also encourage impulsive spending and reduce long-term allocation discipline.

Lack of diversification is another recurring error. No single asset class works best in all conditions, and long-term goals benefit from balance.

The broader message was not that investors must chase complexity, but that they need a system: structured investing, a realistic target, and periodic review.

Advertisement

The discussion then moved to a panel: aligning assets with retirement needs

The panel discussion shifted from principles to practice: build a system, step up contributions, diversify, and review the plan whenever life changes the goalposts.

After the opening segment, the conversation moved into a panel format that included financial expert Ram Prasad. The panel built on the earlier themes by focusing on practical decision-making: how people should think about assets, liquidity, and planning reviews as life evolves.

Advertisement

One point that stood out was the emotional attachment many families have to certain assets. Prasad noted that while emotional value is understandable, retirement planning requires a commercial lens as well: assets should ultimately support the retiree’s needs, including access to cash flow when required. If a large portion of net worth is locked in illiquid assets, it may create stress at a stage when flexibility matters the most.

The panel also discussed how retirement planning should not be a “set and forget” exercise. Reviews become essential, especially when major life events occur: a significant income change, a new family responsibility, or a health-related incident. These moments often change risk capacity, cash-flow needs, and the overall target, and they should prompt a recalibration rather than a continuation on autopilot.

Advertisement

A question from the audience: is there a simple thumb rule for the retirement corpus? In the Q&A, one audience question captured a common concern: how does someone calculate a retirement corpus without relying on simplistic formulas?

The response was that there is no universal thumb rule that works for everyone. Corpus planning has to be personal, reflecting family responsibilities, expected lifestyle, and a realistic sense of how costs may rise over time. The speakers stressed that the practical goal is not to find a perfect number in one sitting, but to begin with a workable estimate, start building consistently, and refine the plan as circumstances become clearer.

The takeaway: begin early, plan realistically, and keep the plan connected to life If the evening had one clear thread, it was this: retirement planning works best when it is approached as a long-term project, not a last-minute scramble. Starting early reduces pressure later. A realistic estimate, paired with disciplined investing and periodic review, helps keep the plan on track. And tying the goal to lived outcomes, dignity, choice, peace, and legacy keeps it meaningful, not mechanical.

Advertisement

For many in the room, the session served as a reminder that the biggest risk in retirement planning is not one bad year or one wrong choice. It is the quiet cost of waiting too long to start.

Note to the Reader: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Mint.

An Investor Education and Awareness Initiative by Mirae Asset Mutual Fund. All Mutual Fund investors have to go through a one-time KYC (Know Your Customer), including the process for change in address, Phone number, bank details, etc. Investors should deal only with registered Mutual Funds, details of which can be verified on the SEBI website under ‘Intermediaries /Market Infrastructure Institutions’. For further information on KYC, RMFs and procedure to lodge a complaint in case of any grievance, you may refer the Knowledge Centre section available on the website of Mirae Asset Mutual Fund. Investors may lodge complaints on https://www.scores.gov.in against registered intermediaries if they are unsatisfied with the responses. SCORES facilitate you to lodge your complaint online with SEBI and subsequently view its status.

Advertisement