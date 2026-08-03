In Keralas rubber-growing belt, spiky red fruit is raising hopes for new farming future

Kochi, Aug 3 (PTI) Every June, as the monsoon clouds gather over central Kerala, patches of the state's rubber-growing landscape turn bright red.

Not because of flowers, but because thousands of rambutan trees burst into fruit, their hairy crimson shells hanging in thick clusters from branches that, until a few years ago, would have yielded latex instead.

For decades, rubber shaped the economy of Kerala's midland districts and other regions where the crop flourished.

But falling prices, labour shortages and changing weather have left many small farmers searching for another source of income. Increasingly, they believe they have found one.

Once considered an exotic fruit seen only in home gardens, rambutan has quietly grown into one of Kerala's fastest-expanding commercial fruit crops.

The change is most visible in the rubber-growing districts of Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Wayanad and Idukki, where young farmers are leasing land and planting rambutan orchards.

According to the Rambutan Mangosteen Farmers' Organisation, the crop now covers nearly 25,000 acres across Kerala, producing around one lakh tonne this season and generating an estimated ₹1,000 crore in revenue.

But farmers say the industry's future depends on much more than cultivation.

They want the government to help them build markets beyond south India, strengthen cold-chain logistics, promote Kerala rambutan across the country and abroad, encourage value-added products, support Farmer Producer Organisations, and counter misinformation that surfaces on social media during every harvest season.

For M C Saju, president of the Rambutan Mangosteen Farmers' Organisation at Thirumarady near Koothattukulam, rambutan represents an opportunity that Kerala's farmers cannot afford to ignore.

"As for cultivation, I have grown rambutan in two different ways. One is on one hectare of land with a spacing of 20 by 20. That is intensive farming. Then, on another hectare, I have planted it with a spacing of 40 by 40. They are two different methods. It can be cultivated in both ways," he said.

According to Saju, the crop starts yielding from the third year and continues producing for decades.

"Production starts in the third year. If a tree produces about 30 kg in the third year, it will produce about 50 kg in the fourth year and about 70 kg in the fifth year. That is how its production increases. As the years go by, the yield keeps increasing and can reach up to 300 kg per tree."

The economics, he says, are attractive for small farmers.

"If the price is even ₹100 per kg, a yield of 300 kg means an annual income of ₹30,000 from a single tree. That is the special feature of this crop."

Saju believes rambutan has advantages that many traditional crops no longer enjoy.

"One thing I have noticed is that rambutan has the potential to become a new cash crop for Kerala. Whatever crop we cultivate on one hectare, the maximum earning capacity is usually around ₹2.5 lakh to ₹3 lakh. Rubber does not reach that level even if the price goes up to ₹300."

Another farmer from Ernakulam district said rambutan had transformed the economics of his farm.

"This season I got ₹14 lakh from one hectare of rambutan. My total expenditure was only about ₹60,000. This is the fourth year since I started getting yield," he said.

Farmers say the fruit requires comparatively less labour than rubber.

While rubber cultivation has become difficult because of an acute shortage of tappers and fewer tapping days caused by changing weather, rambutan demands much less labour once the orchard is established. However, they say the biggest challenge comes after harvest.

Rambutan is a non-climacteric fruit, meaning it ripens only on the tree and has a short shelf life after harvest. Without refrigerated transport, cold storage and modern packing facilities, sending the fruit to distant markets becomes difficult.

Saju believes the market potential is far greater than what Kerala is currently tapping.

"The market for this is outside Kerala. Right now, if you take the Kuttalam market, around five tonne can be sold there in a single day. If you take the wholesale market, around 15 tonne can be sold in a day. So, it has that kind of huge potential."

He said the fruit is currently sold mainly in cities such as Chennai and Bengaluru, while major markets further north remain largely untapped.

"At present, it is being traded mainly in places like Chennai and Bengaluru. If we can expand it further to markets like Hyderabad and other North Indian markets, and also to the APMC market in Navi Mumbai and the markets in Delhi, it will create tremendous opportunities."

"If we can take rambutan to such markets and develop the required refrigerated logistics system, then even if the whole of Kerala cultivates rambutan, the price of Rs100 per kg and price stability can still be maintained," Saju said.

Farmers also see strong export opportunities, particularly in Gulf countries, where Kerala's harvest season coincides with the region's peak summer.

Farmers are, however, worried about misleading campaigns on social media during every harvest season, including posts linking rambutan with diseases.