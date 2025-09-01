In search of the secret sauce: Track the portfolios of America’s superstar investors

Every investor dreams of finding that next winning stock. But with thousands of companies to choose from, and many likely missed opportunities, where do you even start? One way is to look at the portfolios of the world’s most successful investors.

Think Warren Buffett, Jim Simons, Ken Fisher, or Steven Cohen — their portfolios are closely watched because they tend to reveal timeless strategies, bold bets, and smart risk management.

That’s where Trendlyne’s Superstar Portfolios comes in — giving you a front-row seat to the investment moves of America’s best-known investors.

Tracking the biggest American investors On the Superstar Portfolios page, you can see which investors are posting the highest monthly gains, the stocks driving their performance, and the sectors they’re betting on most.

It’s not just individuals — you can also track the buying and selling activity of institutions like PRIMECAP Management, Oakmark International Small Cap, and Wasatch International Growth.

Finding your favorite investor is easy. Just use the Search bar to pull up portfolios for Warren Buffett, George Soros, Bill Gates, or any other superstar or institutional investor you want to follow.

To stay updated on the latest moves, use “Add Superstar Alert”, which notifies you whenever there’s a new buy or sell reported. You can also filter and sort holdings by weight, sector preference, or recent changes.

Tracking big moves, as they happen Each superstar has a dedicated page where their portfolio and investment activity are tracked using shareholding data filed with exchanges.

Take Warren Buffett as an example. This page provides a snapshot of his portfolio net worth, updated as soon as new filings are received. You’ll see his top holdings along with details on his stake purchases and sales over time. This makes it easy to spot shifts in strategy — whether he’s doubling down on a long-term bet or exiting a position. Apart from the publicly held shares, you will find insider trades filed with exchanges.

Against each holding, you’ll find details like the current price of the stock, the number of shares and the stake (in percentage) held in the company. You can also track the holding value, compare changes from the previous quarter, and explore historical shareholding trends to see how long an investor has stayed invested in a company.

Each page consists of tools to help you analyse these investments further. You can explore their net worth and also track portfolio changes over time, along with their top holdings. You can check the fundamentals and technicals for these stocks, along with their performance.

You can also export the entire portfolio as a CSV or Excel file if you prefer working with spreadsheets. For easy tracking, you can add these stocks to your own watchlist.

To stay updated on recent transactions, you can set up Superstar Alerts and receive notifications whenever your chosen investors update their holdings.



With detailed holdings, historical trends, insider trades, and easy export and alert options, you get a clear view of how the world’s top investors are navigating the markets — and insights that help you manage your own investing journey.

Start exploring US superstar Portfolios on Trendlyne and stay ahead.



Melissa Koshy is a senior analyst at Trendlyne.

Disclaimer: This article is sponsored content. The inputs and details accounted for in the article do not necessarily reflect the views of Mint, and Mint does not endorse or assume any responsibility for the information provided. Investing in stock markets involve financial risks, take expert advice before investing.