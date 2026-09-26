In Switzerland, a good plan is to let the train do the planning

Most trips begin with a spreadsheet. Which city first, which sight after that, how long the drive, where to change, what to skip. We plan our holidays the way we plan our work weeks - carefully, defensively, afraid of wasting a day.

Switzerland quietly offers a different idea. Here, memorable days come from doing almost no planning at all. Travellers walk to a station, look up at the board, and get on a train. The route has already been designed to show them the finest of the country. They just have to sit by the window.

The Scenic Route Is Already Built In In Switzerland, the train is not the boring bit between the good bits. The train is the good bit.

The country has spent more than a century turning its railways into something close to an art form. Lines were laid not only to connect towns, but to pass through the most beautiful land on the way. Switzerland's panoramic train routes take this idea quite literally, passing through mountain scenery, valleys, villages, lakes and glaciers.

View full Image View full Image The scenic route is already built in

One Country. One Ticket. There is a simple reason visitors can travel this freely: one ticket covers almost everything.

The Swiss Travel Pass is the key to travelling across Switzerland without constantly thinking about tickets. With one pass, visitors can travel for 3, 4, 6, 8 or 15 days by train, bus and boat across the country. It also covers trams and city buses in more than 90 towns, includes many of Switzerland's famous panoramic trains, and gives free entry to more than 500 museums. No queues at ticket counters. No figuring out which ticket they need for each leg.

This is what turns "just get on a train" from a nice thought into a real way to travel. When travellers never stop to buy a ticket, they stop planning their day around buying tickets. They step off because a village looks pretty. They take the boat instead of the train because the lake looks stunning.

A Gift of Extra Days There is a happy reason to look at all this now. Through a special Diwali offer, visitors who buy an eligible Swiss Travel Pass between 16 and 30 September 2026 get up to two extra travel days, free of charge.

The maths is pleasant. A four-day pass buys five days of travel. An eight-day pass buys ten. The extra days are valid for travel between 1 October and 31 December 2026, in both first and second class. In a country where the journey is the holiday, more days on the rails is not a small thing - it is more lakes, more valleys, more slow lunches with a view.

Swiss trains make long journeys remarkably easy to enjoy. The seats are wide. The ride is smooth. On the panoramic trains, the windows curve up into the roof, so the mountains rise above visitors as well as beside them. Tourists can have a proper meal brought to their seats while the scenery slides past - lunch as the train crosses a high stone bridge, coffee as they enter a valley. The journey is not something to survive on the way to the holiday. It is the holiday.

The Window is the Itinerary Travellers do not need to hunt for the scenic views. The route hands them over, one after another, in a well-judged order.

The Glacier Express, between Zermatt and St. Moritz, happily calls itself "the slowest express train in the world" - eight unhurried hours where going slowly is the whole point. The GoldenPass, the Bernina line, the Gotthard Panorama Express, the Luzern–Interlaken Express - each is a curated tour in its own right, and each is covered by the same pass.

Together they form the Grand Train Tour of Switzerland, a loop that treats the whole country as one long, moving view. Eleven lakes. Five UNESCO World Heritage sites. Four languages. All from a single seat.

For those who want to build the route themselves, Switzerland Tourism's Grand Train Tour travel suggestions offer ready-made itineraries ranging from shorter four-day journeys to the full eight-day route.

View full Image View full Image Explore Switzerland beyond the postcards

From the Train to the Top of the Alps The pass does not stop at the last station. On most mountain railways, it gives tourists a half-fare discount, so the high places become easy add-ons rather than big expeditions.

Glacier 3000, above Les Diablerets, is the finest example. Here, at three thousand metres, a narrow bridge called the Peak Walk by Tissot joins two summits - the only suspension bridge in the world built to link one mountain peak directly to another. From it visitors can see the Matterhorn, Mont Blanc and the Jungfrau at once.

There is also an Alpine Fun Park with snow all year round - tubing, sledging and playing in the snow even in summer. Swiss Travel Pass holders get 50% discount on the Glacier 3000 excursion. It is the rare mountain day that suits families, groups and solo travellers alike.

Go When Switzerland Slows Down There is a good reason to travel these routes when the crowds thin out. From October to the end of the year, the Alps are quieter, with emptier trains, softer light and fresh snow on the high passes while autumn colours remain in the valleys. The trains run on time in every season. And these are also the months when the Diwali bonus days are valid, making it a good time to slow down and see more.

Travellers board expecting transport. They get something closer to a slow, unfolding welcome to a country.

That is the quiet lesson Switzerland offers the over-planned traveller. They do not have to control every hour to have a good trip. Someone laid down the perfect route a hundred years ago, and the train still runs it, on time, today. With one pass covering the lot, they do not even have to stop and buy a ticket.

Sometimes the smartest itinerary is the simplest one. One walks to the platform, gets on, and lets the window do the rest.