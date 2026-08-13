Independence Day Headphone Sale 2026: Headphone options to consider in India

From crowded commutes to work calls and late-night playlists, headphones can make everyday listening better. Independence Day 2026 brings options with features such as powerful drivers, Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), long battery life, fast charging, and wireless connectivity across different budgets. The boAt Rockerz 450 at Rs. 1,899 combines 40 mm drivers with wireless listening, while the JBL Tune 770NC at Rs. 4,999 brings Adaptive Noise Cancelling and long battery life. For those looking for an upgrade, the Marshall Major V at Rs. 11,999 offers over 100 hours of wireless playtime. With a wide price range, you can choose the features that matter without letting the upfront cost alone decide your purchase.
That choice becomes easier when you can spread the cost. In this Independence day offer on headphones, Bajaj Finance gives you access to over 1 million products from 550+ brands, with Easy EMI options at 1.5 lakh+ partner stores across 4,000+ cities, including Reliance Digital, Croma, and Vijay Sales. The Insta EMI Card offers a limit of up to Rs. 3,00,000, while the Easy EMI Loan provides financing of up to Rs. 5,00,000. This means you can focus on the sound quality, comfort, battery life, and features .
Focus on these three specifications before choosing your headphones:
Pro tip: Driver size can influence bass response and sound output. Models with 40 mm drivers are common across headphones.
Each headphone brand has different strengths, making it easier to shortlist according to your budget and listening habits:
From affordable everyday headphones to noise-cancelling models, these headphone brands offer options across budgets this Independence Day Sale 2026.
|Model
|Type
|Price
|Feature
|Ideal for
|boAt Rockerz 450
|On-ear wireless
|Rs. 1,899
|40 mm drivers
|Tightest budget, everyday use
|JBL Tune 510BT
|On-ear wireless
|Rs. 2,799
|Pure Bass sound
|Good sound quality under Rs. 3,000
|Sony WH-CH520
|On-ear wireless
|Rs. 3,925
|50-hour battery
|Great battery life at this price
|JBL Tune 770NC
|Over-ear wireless
|Rs. 4,999
|Adaptive ANC
|ANC entry point
|Sony WH-CH720N
|Over-ear wireless
|Rs. 7,990
|Active Noise Cancellation
|All-round mid-range pick
|Marshall Major V
|On-ear wireless
|Rs. 11,999
|Long battery, premium sound
|Good sound quality, premium design
Disclaimer: Each model's features, availability, and pricing are subject to change and may vary. For the most accurate and up-to-date information, please visit the official website.
You can finance almost any headphones in this guide. Bajaj Finance offers two ways to do this:
|Financing option
|Loan limit
|Tenure
|Ideal for
|Insta EMI Card
|Up to Rs. 3 lakh
|3 to 60 months
|Buying across categories over time
|Easy EMI Loan
|Up to Rs. 5 lakh, basic KYC, CIBIL 650+
|3 to 60 months
|A single higher-value purchase
Getting headphones at a Bajaj Finance partner store is simple and usually takes 5–10 minutes. Follow these steps:
The Independence Day headphone deals become easier to navigate when you know which features matter most to you, from headphone type and ANC to battery life and comfort.
Note to the Reader: This article is part of Mint's promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Mint assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.
The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute any financial advice.