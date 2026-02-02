India Is Scaling Fast. It’s Time for a New ERP

India is entering its most ambitious decade yet. As the country accelerates toward its aspiration of becoming a developed economy, growth is no longer concentrated in a few sectors or cities. It is broad based, multi-sectoral, and deeply digitised.

Policy frameworks are actively catalysing the MSME sector, strengthening indigenous manufacturing capabilities, and building national capacity across domains ranging from defence to electronics. A powerful demographic dividend, world-leading digital public infrastructure, massive investment in physical infrastructure, fiscal stability anchored in structural reforms, and the global “China Plus One” realignment together create a rare economic inflection point.

Advertisement

But scale does not merely increase opportunity. It raises expectations across the entire business ecosystem.

Customers increasingly expect instant fulfilment, self-service experiences, omni-channel engagement, real-time visibility, transparency, and predictable outcomes. Employees expect faster onboarding, collaborative digital workspaces, flexible work models, mobile-first workflows, and minimal operational friction. Suppliers expect faster onboarding, real-time collaboration, predictable cash cycles, and seamless compliance.

At the same time, businesses are operating in a fluid geopolitical and regulatory environment. Trade realignments — including emerging free trade agreements — open new export opportunities even as regulatory complexity increases. New data protection frameworks, evolving tax regimes, sustainability mandates, and sector-specific compliance requirements demand operational agility.

To thrive in this environment, businesses need modern, robust, and flexible digital foundations. Yet much of the technology investment over the past decade has focused on surface-level digitisation: department specific tools, point automation, experience layers, and incremental upgrades. The core system of record — the ERP — has often remained the bottleneck.

Advertisement

ERP systems quietly determine how processes shape customer and employee experience, how data flows or fragments across the organisation and its partners, how much automation scales with growth, how easily ecosystems integrate, and how effectively operational complexity is reduced over time. In many ways, ERP defines a business's operational metabolism.

The market is not short of ERP solutions. There are large global vendors, regional players, vertical-specific systems, and low-cost implementations assembled from disparate components. Yet most of these platforms were architected for a different era — before cloud native collaboration, before real-time banking integration, before distributed work became normal, before finance and operations emerged as strategic control centres, and long before artificial intelligence moved from academic research into operational reality.

Advertisement

In the Indian context, this gap is even more pronounced. Indian enterprises have largely adopted global systems retrofitted for local requirements rather than platforms designed ground-up for Indian scale, regulatory diversity, cost sensitivity, and digital public infrastructure integration. The opportunity to architect enterprise software natively around India’s digital rails — identity, payments, consent, compliance — has only recently become possible.

Artificial intelligence further amplifies this structural challenge. AI cannot compensate for weak operational foundations. Adding semantic layers on top of fragmented systems produces limited value. For AI to deliver meaningful automation, prediction, and decision support, enterprises require clean data flows, coherent process models, consistent governance, and reliable transactional integrity. In other words, intelligence depends on infrastructure.

India has demonstrated its ability to leapfrog legacy systems before. UPI transformed payments. Aadhaar redefined digital identity. GST modernised the tax infrastructure. ONDC is reshaping digital commerce. Each of these initiatives was modestly branded yet architecturally ambitious — designed not as incremental upgrades, but as foundational platforms for scale.

Advertisement

Enterprise software now faces a similar inflexion point.

Historically, vertical-specific capabilities — manufacturing execution, retail operations, logistics optimisation — were layered on top of horizontal ERP platforms by specialised vendors. While this created depth in individual domains, it also fragmented innovation, increased integration complexity, and constrained affordability at scale. Smaller businesses were forced to compromise between depth of capability and system coherence.

A new generation of ERP systems must resolve this tension. They must combine horizontal robustness with vertical intelligence. They must integrate banking, compliance, analytics, collaboration, and automation as native capabilities rather than external bolt-ons. They must support distributed workforces, ecosystem integration, real-time operations, and continuous regulatory evolution. Most importantly, they must be accessible and scalable for India’s fast-growing mid-market and emerging enterprises.

Advertisement

ERP is no longer a back-office accounting system. It is becoming the digital nervous system of the enterprise — sensing operational signals, coordinating execution, enabling intelligence, and sustaining resilience as businesses scale.

India’s growth trajectory demands enterprise systems architected from the outset for connected ecosystems, regulatory velocity, AI-driven operations, and integration with digital public infrastructure — not retrofitted after the fact.

As India builds the next generation of its economic infrastructure, rethinking the foundations of enterprise software is no longer optional. It is essential.

This conviction is also what drives our work at Zoho. We believe ERP has evolved from a transactional back-office system into the digital nervous system of the enterprise — orchestrating data, processes, partners, and intelligence in real time. Our effort has been to build a sophisticated ERP that is neither prohibitively costly nor overly complex, and that brings AI into everyday operations in a measured, trustworthy way — enhancing productivity and insight without creating operational opacity or risk.

Advertisement

As India stands on the cusp of a major growth curve, at Zoho, we are proud to contribute by building a new generation of ERP that can support the ambitions of the decade ahead.

By Prashant Ganti

VP- Global Strategy and Alliances, Finance and Operations BU, Zoho.