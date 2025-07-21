“India is trying to become an export hub for weaponry and military exports”: Col (Retd) Shukla

India’s defence exports have reached a record high in recent years, reflecting a growing self-reliance and the increasing global appeal of our indigenously produced military hardware. With a large and diverse military, the nation continues to focus on modernisation and strengthening its capabilities across its armed forces to ensure national security and regional stability.

The second episode of The Success Code, a series of podcasts hosted by Rushank Shah, promoter of Hubtown, and presented by Mint, had a very special guest – Col (Retd) Ajai Shukla, who was in charge of one of India’s most storied regiments. Post retirement, he took up journalism and was also war correspondent in some of our neighbourhoods. Col Shukla spoke about his days in the army, India’s military might and exports, and shared his views on India’s relations with Shah.

The transition from a senior army officer who commanded a regiment to a war journalist is not a normal one. Shah said: “Fundamentally, to a lay person, it is imperative to listen to high command and to orders in the army. And, then you made the shift to being a journalist, who must question power, and authority. Why did you make the switch?”

The seeds of this move were planted during the Kargil war where Shukla was posted as one of the operations officers in Kashmir. He recalls the evenings when he returned home to watch some news coverage about the war.

“It struck me that the TV coverage of that war was completely different from what was actually happening on the ground. I wondered, what are the people of this country going to learn from this war, if we are not even accurately reporting it?” he recalled.

Col (Retd) Ajai Shukla in conversation with Rushank Shah, Hubtown

“What was happening and what was being reported was the viewpoint of a set of journalists that had gone to Kargil, but which was still some distance away from the battlefront. So, they were really reporting a perceived reality. What was more evident than that perceived reality in Kargil, where the fighting was going on, was what was happening in the home villages of the people who were martyred and who were coming back, and their funerals attended by politicians who were looking to make sort of a public relations killing from it,” he said.

After the war got over, he wrote to Pranoy Roy at New Delhi Television, thanking him for rallying the support of the country behind the military, and informing him that his journalists need to be educated on defense. “Pranoy is a man who makes instant decisions. He said, fine, leave the army and come join us,” he said.

Shukla was due to command a tank regiment called Hodson’s Horse – commanding a regiment is the highest point of honour for a military officer. He hung up his boots soon after this posting and eventually joined Roy.

Getting fresh recruits into the army The youth today have a plethora of career options to choose from now, as against 30-40 years ago when choices were limited. “There are so many more options now. Do you think the Indian Army, or armies in general, will have a harder time getting recruits moving forward?” asked Shah.

Shukla said that the army is made up of two distinct communities – officers and jawans, who are below the officers and form the fighting force of the military.

“There was always a problem getting enough people who were willing to become officers, because they had very high standards at those days for selection, and not everybody met those standards. Whereas, in the Javan community, India is an agrarian economy and a country of villages, where there are always people ready to join the army,” he said.

Armies suffer from neglect and could do with glorification. They need the right manpower and weaponry. He feels movies must glorify the armed forces. “One of the only times I felt compelled to join the army was after watching a movie called Lakshya,” said Shah.

Life at the LOC The Indian army follows a defensive approach and is doing a ‘good job’ protecting its frontiers.

“When I went to the Line of Control for the first time, it was absolutely striking how every Indian post you would see a sign post over there a little memorial, tended to by the soldiers serving there today, saying things along the lines of this is in memory of 43 Soldiers of the Gurkha rifles or the Sikh regiment or whatever, who laid down their lives recovering this post for India. And it strikes you that we’re only recovering the post for India. We are seldom going out, and capturing,” he said.

Col (Retd) Ajai Shukla

An emerging export hub for weaponry Today, India is trying to become an export hub for weaponry and military exports with about ₹22,000 crore worth of ammunition and arms exported. Shah asked if this is something that our country must do, Shukla felt that this approach offers several advantages.

“The foundational assumption that I would say is that India needs to produce its own weaponry for reasons of cost, scientific development, technological skills, battlefield advantage. But, developing its own weapons requires a user for those weapons and, therefore, the Indian military must do more to absorb the weaponry that its own defence establishment makes, and to, therefore, provide an economic rationale in terms of economies of scale, in terms of ensuring that buyers are available, in terms of maintenance in the into the future,” he said.

He added: “The bottom line is that India has to do more to absorb its own defence weaponry and, therefore, put money into the pockets of its own producers, rather than French and German producers.”

A new military model for India? The discussion progressed to the models being followed by countries like the US and China and which one of these would be best suited to build a sustainable military production system for our country. Is there a model that suits both the buying and selling countries and yet does not result in outbursts of violence against one another?

“I think some countries like Germany, France, have got a model that is slightly more sustainable by a simple virtue of selling a larger amount to a country or countries that are not necessarily going to be hostile to you in the future. It’s a very tight rope to walk, and I don’t think anybody has got the answer right so far,” he said.

Work on Research and Development Another area that India needs to work upon is research and development for weapon system productions, and also some work on materials technology. The experts felt that we could do well with some reverse engineering too.

“Organisations, especially the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), have in the last 4-5 years achieved creditable success in tying up exactly the kind of partnerships that you allude to, which is with IIT students, with scientific universities, with the Indian Institute of Science in Bangalore, with the Atomic Energy Commission, and they have actually got going a very creditable bunch of outsourced development,” he said.

Looking into the future, do we need kinetic weapons for an impending war? “I think that bows and arrows are still some way off, but so too are the use of nuclear weapons,” he said.

