India National Stand at Frankfurt Book Fair showcases Indian literature

India inaugurated its National Stand at the Frankfurt Book Fair 2026 on Wednesday, using the international publishing event to showcase Indian literature and languages and release German and Spanish translations of classic Indian stories for children.

The stand was inaugurated by Deepak Bansal, acting consul general of India in Frankfurt, and author and social activist Sundeep Bhutoria. Claudia Kaiser, vice-president of the Frankfurt Book Fair, Dhananjay Singh, member secretary of the Indian Council of Social Science Research, and representatives of Indian literary and educational institutions attended the event.

The initiative brings together books from Indian publishers under a collective national presentation, according to Yuvraj Malik, director of the National Book Trust (NBT), India. He said the stand was conceptualised to introduce Indian books to a major international audience and promote the country’s literature and languages through a shared platform.

A platform for Indian publishing Malik said the stand represented all Indian publishers collectively rather than a single publishing house. The approach places Indian literature and languages at the centre of the country’s participation in the fair.

Bansal said the stand had particular significance this year, as India and Germany mark 75 years of relations. He said the participation could contribute to strengthening ties between the two countries and welcomed the collective display of books.

Bhutoria spoke about the role of books in helping readers explore India’s culture, history and social diversity. He also highlighted translation as a means of making Indian literary works accessible to readers across linguistic boundaries.

Kumar Vikram, chief editor and joint director of NBT-India, said the stand had been designed to highlight major figures in Indian literature, including Premchand and Sumitranandan Pant. It also seeks to encourage younger readers to discover their writing.

Children’s classics reach new readers The inauguration was followed by the release of German and Spanish translations of Modern Indian Classic Stories for Children, published by NBT-India. The collection features works by Premchand, Bhisham Sahni, Sudarshan, Amarkant, Vishnu Prabhakar and Acharya Shivpujan Sahay.

The stories include Mitthu by Premchand; Do Goraiya and Chamgadad ka Ras by Bhisham Sahni; Cycle ki Swari by Sudarshan; Bahadur by Amarkant; Sabse Sundar Ladki by Vishnu Prabhakar; and Kunji by Acharya Shivpujan Sahay.

The series has been conceptualised for young readers, with the aim of connecting them to established Indian writers whose works remain relevant today. The translations extend the collection’s reach beyond readers of the original language editions.