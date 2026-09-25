India's Fintech-Bank Partnerships Can Take 18 Months to Launch - or Just Weeks, New Playbook Finds

India National-23rd October,2026 : IIMA Ventures and MSC (MicroSave Consulting), with support from JPMorganChase released the Partnerships Playbook 2.0, a practical guide for fintech founders navigating partnerships with India's banks, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), and microfinance institutions (MFIs). Developed through the Financial Inclusion Lab (FI Lab) the playbook is grounded in direct engagement with more than 30 financial service providers and startup founders, and documents the practical realities of building and scaling partnerships between fintechs and financial institutions.

The finding: public-sector banks typically take 12 to 18 months to move a fintech from first pitch to a live pilot. NBFCs can move in under six months. Microfinance institutions, by contrast, often expect results within weeks of agreeing to a partnership. The gap illustrates the range of operational and regulatory realities fintech founders must navigate as they try to scale innovation across India's financial system.

Key findings from the playbook include: • Speed varies sharply by institution type. Public sector banks: 12–18 months to pilot. NBFCs: under 6 months. MFIs: results expected within weeks.

• Deep cocreation, not just deal-making. MSC and FI Lab startups have collectively invested more than 2,000 person-days working through real-world pilots, product refinement, and institutional engagement together.

• A real cost-of-entry benchmark. NBFCs and MFIs typically expect a fintech partner to demonstrate a path to scale of at least INR 5 crore in assets under management (AUM) per month before considering a risk-sharing partnership.

• Pilots that scaled. A collection-startup pilot with a small finance bank under the PM SVANidhi scheme grew to serve more than 10,000 merchants, with the bank reporting falling non-performing asset (NPA) levels — a result other banks took note of, and one that reportedly shaped how the program was rolled out more broadly.

• One metric, one door opened. A credit-underwriting fintech that reframed its pitch around a single KPI - a 30% cut in loan onboarding time - converted a stalled conversation with a small finance bank's innovation team into a pilot with its lending head.

• From a single pilot to national validation. A self-help-group (SHG) digitization startup's pilot with Canara Bank led to its workflows being embedded for regional rural banks under NABARD.

• Named partnerships in the field. The playbook highlights real fintech-FSP collaborations, including Makspay with AU Small Finance Bank, Finarkein with Bajaj Finserv, and Entitled with Bazaari Finance, as examples of founders who built credibility before pitching technology.

The FI Lab has separately supported 49 startups across fintech, skill-tech, and agtech, whose combined portfolio has reached more than 45 million low- and middle-income customers across India and secured more than $250 million in total funding, underscoring the scale of the ecosystem the playbook is designed to serve.

“Inclusive outcomes are most likely when innovation is embedded in systems and supported by strong institutional engagement. This playbook reflects what we’ve learned across working directly with startups and financial institutions that trust, not technology, is usually the first thing that has to be built.”

— Priyanka Chopra, Managing Partner & CEO, IIMA Ventures

“Partnerships between financial institutions and fintechs are becoming critical drivers of innovation and financial inclusion. This playbook translates real world experience into practical guidance helping both build stronger partnerships, avoid common pitfalls, and deliver better outcomes.”

— Rahul Badhwar, Senior Country Officer, India, J.P.Morgan.

The playbook is a practical resource built from real partnership experiences, highlighting what enables successful collaborations and where partnerships often face challenges. As financial institutions and fintechs increasingly work together to drive innovation and financial inclusion, these lessons become increasingly relevant for both sides.

The full Partnerships Playbook 2.0 is available https://insights.iimaventures.com/works/playbook-for-fintech-fsp-partnerships/

About JPM JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America (“U.S.”), with operations worldwide. JPMorganChase had $5.0 trillion in assets and $375 billion in stockholders’ equity as of June 30, 2026. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset management. Under the J.P. Morgan and Chase brands, the Firm serves millions of customers in the U.S., and many of the world’s most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients globally. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.

About IIMA Ventures IIMA Ventures is an early stage entrepreneurship and technology investment platform built at IIM Ahmedabad. We incubate, accelerate and invest in promising early stage startups in their 0-1 stages. We also have a very strong focus on insights generation and knowledge creation that helps both - our founders, as well as informs and influence the larger entrepreneurship ecosystem. Over the past two decades, IMA Ventures has mentored over 50000 founders, accelerated over 3000 startups, provided catalytic capital to over 800 companies, and inspired over a million people with our 400+ publications. It has been a pioneer on multiple fronts including India’s first accelerator - iAccelerator, India’s largest idea scouting competition - The Power of Ideas, India’s first climate fund - INFUSE Ventures, India’s biggest platform for inclusive fintechs - Bharat Inclusion Initiative, India’s first entrepreneurship bestseller - Stay Hungry Stay Foolish, Startup Compass and many more. We are the only academic entrepreneurship platform that has incubated and setup multiple funds including the Bharat Fund Platform.

IIMA Ventures is recognised as a Centre of Excellence by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India.