India’s GCCs Are Building Things the Statistics Can’t See

Most people still judge a GCC by its seats and its square feet. That tells you what it costs, not what it is worth. Here is what to look at instead.

Some of the most valuable work done in India never shows up in India’s numbers.

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A patent drafted in Bengaluru may be filed through a parent company in the United States or Europe. A product built in Pune can ship under a global brand. Neither leaves a trace in a lease or a headcount report. Executives told Reuters this is why the output of India’s capability centres is understated.

It points to a quiet flaw in how the sector is judged. Jobs and square feet are easy to count, which is partly why they stuck. They are also inputs. For years, nearly everyone has measured what goes into a GCC. Very few have measured what comes out.

Counting Seats Is Like Judging a Restaurant by Its Kitchen A big kitchen tells you the restaurant is serious. It does not tell you whether dinner was any good. Seats and square feet work the same way.

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The scale is impressive. India now hosts 2,117 GCCs employing about 2.36 million people, according to the Nasscom-Zinnov FY26 report. But Nasscom’s president, Rajesh Nambiar, looks past the size. “The shift from scale to value is now well underway,” he says.

AI is part of the reason. The same report finds organisations favouring redeployment and AI-led productivity over steady headcount growth. A team can now do more without getting bigger. A scorecard built on seats would read that as a slowdown. It is closer to the opposite.

“Early in a GCC’s life, everyone asks how many people and how much space. Those are fair questions. But they tell you what the centre costs, not what it is worth. The centres that matter most to their parent companies are the ones trusted with a product or a decision. That trust is the real milestone, and no lease can record it.”

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— Yash Shah, Director, DevX Almost Every New Centre Arrives With Something to Build The way new centres begin tells the story. Zinnov’s research finds that 96 percent of GCCs set up since FY2021 started with a product, R&D or engineering mandate, Business Today reported. Nearly half of India’s GCCs now do frontier work in a share comparable to, or higher than, their headquarters.

That changes what a good year looks like. A centre that runs a process is judged on service levels. A centre that owns a product is judged on what the market does with it. Both are worth having. They need different yardsticks.

Daimler Truck and Epsilon Describe the Same Shift Executives from Epsilon, Kimberly-Clark and Daimler Truck told Reuters that automation is freeing their India teams from routine tasks, so they can spend more time on complex work and proprietary technology. Radhakrishnan Kodakkal, who heads Daimler Truck Innovation Center India, said the number of IPs, patents and trade secrets created by India’s centres is

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“already increasing.”

Epsilon India’s managing director, Pratik Nath, described the same trend. Because so much of that IP is filed through parent entities abroad, the contribution is real but hard to see. The old scorecard was never built to look for it.

Five Questions Worth Asking About Any GCC Here is a simpler test for leaders, built from the evidence above.

● Mandate. Does the centre own a product, platform or function outright? ● Authority. Do its leaders make decisions that apply globally, or only locally? ● Output. What has it created that the parent company keeps, such as IP, platforms or patents?

● Ecosystem. Does it build with universities and startups? Per the Nasscom-Zinnov report, more than half of leading GCCs co-innovate with startups.

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● Workplace fit. Can its space and operations grow as its mandate grows? A centre that can answer all five in a sentence each is already measuring value.

Space Still Matters. It Just Does a Different Job. None of this makes the workplace unimportant. A centre that owns products needs room to grow, privacy for sensitive work and a setup that keeps pace with the team. The space stops being a line in the cost sheet and becomes the platform the mandate stands on.

“More and more, the conversation at DevX GCC starts somewhere else. Leaders used to ask how fast we could seat a team. Now they ask how the space will keep up once that team owns a product. They want room to grow, privacy for sensitive work and a setup that does not slow them down. A good workplace earns its keep by getting out of the way.”

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— Yash Shah, Director, DevX The Bigger Picture India earned its place in the GCC story by showing up in large numbers. The next stage will be decided by what those teams make, own and decide. Leaders can begin this quarter by putting the five questions to their own centre. The answers will say more than the headcount does.

“India earned a seat at the table by showing up in numbers. It will keep that seat by what those teams go on to build. For a while, some of that work will be filed under another country’s name. That is fine. The people who made it will know, and so will the companies that rely on them.”

— Yash Shah, Director, DevX Note to readers: This article is part of Mint’s paid consumer connect Initiative. Mint assumes no editorial involvement or responsibility for errors, omissions, or content accuracy.

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