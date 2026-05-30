India's Gold Import Bill Hits Record ₹6.77 Lakh Crore: The Full Breakdown

India’s gold import bill has climbed to a record ₹6.77 lakh crore, and that number says far more than “Indians love gold.” It points to a larger economic story, one that falls at the intersection of tradition, global prices, household wealth, and changing buying behaviour.

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Gold has always occupied a special place in Indian life. It is gifted at weddings, passed down through generations, and held as a form of emotional as well as financial security. But what makes the current moment different is that gold is no longer just a cultural asset; it is also a major import dependency for the nation.

Why India’s Gold Import Bill Matters Recent research indicates that India's gold imports rose sharply in FY26, touching roughly $72.4 billion, up from about $57.9 billion the previous year.

In rupee terms, that translates to the highest-ever import bill. A rise of this scale matters because gold is largely imported, which means every surge in buying adds pressure on the country’s foreign exchange outgo.

When global gold prices are high, the burden grows even faster. So the problem is not only that India buys a lot of gold. It is because India keeps paying more for fresh gold entering the system. Even as the country imports massive quantities every year, Indian households are believed to already hold nearly 25,000 tonnes of gold. In simple terms, one of the world’s biggest gold reserves may already be lying inside family lockers, bank vaults, and inherited jewellery boxes. This is exactly why gold exchange is beginning to move from a retail feature to an economic idea.

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How Gold Exchange Creates a Circular Economy Instead of treating old jewellery as dead inventory, more consumers are starting to see it as live value, especially when it comes to significant occasions like a wedding when fresh jewellery purchase is difficult to delay. A bangle that has not been worn in ten years can help fund a new purchase today. A heavy wedding set can be converted into lighter, more wearable designs. An old chain lying unused can offset the cost of a contemporary piece without requiring an entirely fresh gold purchase.

This exchange cycle also has a larger economic advantage. Since India depends heavily on imported gold, reusing and recycling existing jewellery through exchange helps reduce pressure on fresh imports and supports a more circular gold economy.

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The growing appeal of exchange is also tied to a practical consumer concern, and that is trust. For years, many buyers hesitated to exchange old jewellery because the process often felt opaque. People worried about purity testing, arbitrary deductions, unclear valuation, or whether jewellery from another seller would be accepted fairly. Those concerns kept many families from tapping into the value they already had.

The Shift Towards Organised Exchange Models That is why organised exchange models are gaining momentum. The best of them make the process visible, standardised, and easier to understand. Purity checks are done transparently. Gold and stone weights are separated clearly. Melting and valuation are explained instead of being hidden behind a back-room process. When consumers feel they can see what is happening, the exchange stops feeling risky and starts feeling rational.

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Among national jewellery brands, Tanishq has become one of the more visible names shaping this shift. Long before gold import in India became a mainstream talking point, it had already begun positioning old-gold exchange as a practical and responsible way to buy jewellery. The idea was simple: before paying for entirely new gold, look at the gold you already own.

How Tanishq Is Shaping India’s Gold Exchange Story Over the years, more than 36 lakh people have exchanged old gold through Tanishq’s network of stores, and that exchange now contributes a substantial share of its business.

In just the past year, over 14,000 kilograms of gold reportedly re-entered circulation through its exchange programme. Those numbers matter not just from a retail lens, but from a national one. They show that dormant household gold can, in fact, be brought back into use at a meaningful scale.

The exchange journey itself is designed to feel open and trustworthy. Purity and weight are assessed using scientific equipment, dedicated karigars handle the jewellery with care, and customers can watch the melting and valuation process happen right in front of their eyes.

What strengthens the model further is the ease and transparency of the process. Tanishq accepts old gold from any jeweller, even without original bills, and allows exchange across purities ranging from 9KT to 22KT.

Customers can also exchange small, broken, or outdated jewellery, making the programme practical for everyday households and not just large-ticket buyers. Combined with year-round exchange availability and transparent pricing without hidden deductions, the experience feels less like negotiation and more like a reliable service.

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A Smarter Future for India’s Relationship With Gold None of this means fresh gold jewellery demand will disappear. India’s love for gold is too deeply rooted for that. Weddings will continue, gifting will continue, and new jewellery will always hold emotional value. But the record import bill is a reminder that the future cannot depend only on importing more and paying more.

The smarter path may be the one already present at home: unused gold, redesigned, exchanged, and recirculated with trust. In a market as emotionally driven as India’s, that is perhaps the rare solution that makes sense both to families and to the broader economy.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Mint's promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Mint assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.

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