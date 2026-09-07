India's Haircare market is turning professional, and CCIGMAA Lifestyle Pvt Ltd. is betting on where it lands

India's professional hair care market is expected to touch $959.60 million by 2031, growing at 11 per cent a year, according to IndustryARC's latest estimate. That's the number on the slide. The more interesting one sits underneath it. A growing share of that growth isn't happening inside a salon anymore. Products built and tested for a stylist's hands are turning up on bathroom shelves at home, bought by people who used to leave that decision to whoever was cutting their hair. Who owns that consumer once the product leaves the chair, the salon that built the trust, or the brand that eventually reaches the shelf? Ccigmaa Lifestyle, the company behind KT Professional, has spent years on the salon side of that industry. Its bet now is that the line between salon-grade haircare and what people buy for themselves won't survive the decade.

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Trust in haircare rarely starts with an advertisement. It starts with someone standing behind a customer, scissors in hand, telling them what will actually work.

None of this started with a bottle. Ccigmaa Lifestyle Pvt Ltd. built its understanding of Indian hair the slow way, inside salons, across cities where water, humidity and hair type shift enough that a formulation which works beautifully in one region falls flat a few hundred kilometres away. Founded by Dhruv Sayani in 2019, the company started with a focus on personal care and professional haircare and has since expanded its portfolio under KT, with separate propositions for professional haircare, men's grooming and children's personal care.

Mr. Dhruv Sayani & Jacqueline

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Here's the argument underneath the argument: Ccigmaa Lifestyle Pvt Ltd. believes it understands what a consumer actually wants from professional-grade haircare better than a brand that has only ever sold direct, because it heard the complaints first. This isn't a hypothetical trend line either. KPMG's July 2026 report on India's premiumisation wave estimates that more than 500 million Indians will move into middle and high income brackets by 2030, and that the right consumer segments can sustain annual growth of 20 to 25 per cent. Personal care sits inside that list. The report's own point, that revenue quality (repeat purchase, margin, brand trust) matters more than headline growth, lines up closely with how Ccigmaa talks about its own approach: build the salon relationship first, let the retail product follow only once the formulation has already survived a stylist's complaints. It's a slower way to reach a customer than launching direct and buying attention afterwards. Ccigmaa's argument is that the slowness was the point.

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A formulation can be tested in a lab. It only earns trust once a stylist stakes their own reputation on recommending it.

That logic now stretches across four brands, not one. KT Professional still carries the original insight, haircare built around how Indians actually wash and dry their hair rather than one formula for the whole country. KT Men is the newer, blunter story: the grooming line moved into a distinctly higher price band this year, ₹699 to ₹999 against its original ₹399 entry point, timed to a licensing partnership with the Argentina Football Association. Sayani's own framing of that shift is pointed. Most grooming brands, he has said, still position around attraction, or plain cosmetic vanity, rather than performance, a gap he thinks younger, fitness-conscious consumers have stopped tolerating. Then there's KT Kids, built around a narrower, more anxious question:

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What are parents actually comfortable putting on a child? It has run two separate licensing partnerships in fifteen months, not one long campaign, which says something about how fast that consumer's expectations are moving. KT Derma is the newest addition, skincare, sunscreens, serums, barrier repair, built on the idea that Indian consumers are asking far more detailed questions about what's inside a product than they were even two years ago.

Four brands, one habit underneath all of them: work out exactly whose hair, whose skin, and whose patience is involved, then build for that person specifically.

Sayani's own account of what comes next has less to do with adding a fifth brand than with figuring out which of those questions still doesn't have a proper answer.

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Whether that patience is the smarter commercial bet is still genuinely up for debate in a category this crowded. Plenty of personal care companies are chasing the same premiumisation wave from the opposite direction: build the consumer brand first, worry about salon credibility later, if at all. Ccigmaa's route runs the other way, and it's a harder one to fake. A formulation cannot call itself salon-grade in a market this informed unless a salon actually tested it first. That's the real bet sitting under all four brands, that the customer now paying closer attention to what's inside a bottle will eventually notice the difference between a brand that talks about professional-grade haircare and one that spent a decade earning the right to use the phrase. A company that spent ten years inside the salon before it ever sold to a household is, at the very least, betting the shift it's describing is real, and that getting there early beats shouting about it later.

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Note to readers: This article is part of Mint’s paid consumer connect Initiative. Mint assumes no editorial involvement or responsibility for errors, omissions, or content accuracy.

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