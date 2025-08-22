India's Largest Tech and Business Event: Odoo Community Days 2025 Draws 25,000 Participants

Gandhinagar, August 2025:The Mahatma Mandir Convention Centre transformed into India’s largest technology and business convergence point as Odoo Community Days 2025 concluded its record breaking two day run, drawing more than 25,000 participants and establishing new benchmarks for enterprise software adoption in the country.

The event, held on August 13 and 14, 2025, underscored India’s position as one of Odoo’s fastest growing markets globally, with CEO Fabien Pinckaers personally highlighting the country’s strategic importance during his keynote address. The unprecedented gathering signaled a significant shift in how Indian businesses are approaching digital transformation, particularly in the mid market segment.

Market Dynamics and Economic Impact The event’s scale reflected broader economic trends in India’s enterprise software market, which has been experiencing accelerated growth driven by digitization demands from micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs). With more than 250 exhibitors spanning over 15 sectors participating, the conference demonstrated the ecosystem’s maturity and the increasing sophistication of business software requirements across industries. Among these, 94.3 My FM also took part with a dedicated stall, joining Odoo partners, technology innovators, and business manufacturers to engage directly with attendees and amplify the event’s visibility to a mainstream audience.

Just a day prior to the main event, Odoo India achieved recognition in both the India Book of Records and Asia Book of Records for organizing the largest offline recruitment hackathon. The competition drew more than 18,000 registrations, with 8,800 participants joining virtual rounds and 1,000 invited to the 24 hour offline finale, highlighting the growing talent pool in India’s technology sector.

Strategic Insights from Leadership Mantavya Gajjar, Managing Director of Odoo India, outlined the company’s future roadmap during his keynote, emphasizing the partner ecosystem’s role in driving adoption across diverse industry verticals. The strategic focus on localization and India specific business requirements was evident throughout the event programming.

A notable highlight was the CEO’s lunch session, where Pinckaers engaged directly with attendees on topics ranging from AI integration to entrepreneurship strategies and business scaling methodologies. This direct accessibility reflected Odoo’s open source philosophy and commitment to community engagement.

Industry Applications, Market Penetration and Product Development The event featured continuous sessions across multiple halls, covering Odoo’s applications in finance, human resources, customer relationship management, retail, manufacturing, and e-commerce. The comprehensive coverage indicated the platform’s versatility in addressing diverse business process requirements across sectors.

Practical demonstrations included the Odoo POS Café, which served more than 14,000 cups of coffee over two days, providing attendees with hands-on experience of the software’s retail capabilities. Similarly, the Odoo Smart Mart offered real world inventory management demonstrations, showcasing practical applications for retail operations.

Ecosystem Development and Community Building The participation of prominent speakers including Aman Gupta (boAt), content creators Ranveer Allahbadia, Sharan Hegde, Ganeshprasad Sridharan (Think School), Abhi and Niyu, and many others indicated the event’s broader appeal beyond traditional enterprise audiences. This diversity suggested Odoo’s strategy of building awareness among entrepreneurial communities and younger demographics. Adding to this reach, 94.3 My FM broadcast live conversations on technology, AI, and Odoo directly from the venue, extending the event’s buzz to mainstream radio audiences.

The event’s organization entirely by Odoo employees, from logistics to stage design, exemplified the company’s operational capabilities and cultural commitment to hands-on execution.

Ecosystem Development and Community Building

Market Implications

The event’s success, combined with its free and open access model, aligned with broader trends in enterprise software adoption in India. The significant participation from MSMEs indicated growing recognition of the need for integrated business management solutions as companies scale operations.

For the Indian enterprise software market, the event’s scale and engagement levels suggested increasing market maturity and willingness to adopt comprehensive business solutions. The emphasis on community building and knowledge sharing reflected a shift from traditional vendor customer relationships to more collaborative ecosystem approaches.

The overwhelming response to Odoo Community Days 2025 positioned it as a significant annual fixture in India’s business calendar, with organizers already planning an enhanced experience for next year. For a market increasingly focused on digital transformation and operational efficiency, such platforms provide crucial knowledge transfer and networking opportunities that extend well beyond traditional software demonstrations.

See you next year with an even better experience.

To know more about Odoo and its application, follow these links:

Note to readers: This article is part of Mint’s paid consumer connect Initiative. Mint assumes no editorial involvement or responsibility for errors, omissions, or content accuracy.