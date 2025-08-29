India's Multi-Strategy Investing Gets a Boost with ACME Finvest's New ₹100 Cr ACE Fund

ACME Finvest, the dedicated investment arm of the diversified ACME Group, has ushered in a new chapter for India’s alternatives market with the ₹100 crore first close of its ACE Fund. Registered with SEBI as a Category III AIF under Registration No. IN/AIF3/23‑24/1380, the ACE Fund aims to tap into the surge in demand for sophisticated, hedge‑fund‑style investment strategies.

Advertisement

The Turning Point for AIFs India’s alternative investment industry is no longer fringe. According to SEBI data shared by the Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association (IVCA), the AIF sector amassed around ₹12 trillion in committed capital by September 2024, growing at an annualized 32 % over the past three years.

Category III funds have been a key catalyst: these vehicles, which can employ long‑only, long–short, absolute return or arbitrage strategies, saw commitments jump 77 % last year, far outpacing the growth of Categories I and II. Analysts expect the Category III corpus to reach ₹2.5 lakh crore by 2028, illustrating investor enthusiasm for flexible, multi‑asset approaches.

These macro trends set the stage for ACME Finvest’s ACE Fund. The fund’s debut arrives at a time when high‑net‑worth individuals (HNIs) and family offices are increasing allocations to alternative strategies, especially as global volatility pushes them to seek diversification beyond public markets. With the AIF industry becoming a central pillar of India’s financial ecosystem, ACE Fund’s successful first close demonstrates that domestic capital is ready to back innovative, domestically managed funds.

Advertisement

Why investors are paying attention The ACE Fund isn’t merely another new entrant; it reflects several meaningful shifts:

Surging industry size: The AIF sector’s committed corpus of ~ ₹ 12 trillion underscores that alternative funds have gone mainstream.

The AIF sector’s committed corpus of ~ 12 trillion underscores that alternative funds have gone mainstream. Category III momentum: Commitments to Cat III funds surged 77 % last year, the fastest growth among all categories.

Commitments to Cat III funds surged 77 % last year, the fastest growth among all categories. Flexible strategies: Cat III funds can invest across long and short positions, arbitrage and absolute‑return strategies, offering investors uncorrelated return streams.

Cat III funds can invest across long and short positions, arbitrage and absolute‑return strategies, offering investors uncorrelated return streams. Domestic confidence: ACME Finvest’s ACE Fund shows that Indian investors are comfortable entrusting large sums to domestic managers instead of seeking offshore options. Proactive investing with discipline The ACE Fund’s investment blueprint centers on multi‑strategy flexibility; allocating capital across listed equities, derivatives and structured instruments to achieve growth while managing risk. ACME Finvest will focus on sectors demonstrating resilience and scalability, such as deep‑tech innovations, sustainable technologies and consumer‑oriented businesses.

Advertisement

Ramon Talwwar, Founder & CEO of ACME Group, emphasizes that the ACE Fund is a natural extension of his company’s mission. “We are committed to creating lasting wealth for our investors with a balance of optimism and discipline,” he notes, underscoring the fund’s proactive yet measured approach.

Ramon reiterates that ACME’s philosophy is “not waiting for opportunities, but creating them,” and that ethos is embedded throughout the ACE Fund’s strategy. Rather than simply following market momentum, the fund’s team aims to build positions based on rigorous research and long‑term themes.

A roadmap beyond the headline As India’s AIF landscape continues to expand, Category III funds like ACE are expected to play a central role in shaping the next phase of alternative investing. They offer the flexibility to invest across asset classes, use leverage prudently and pursue strategies that suit different market cycles.

Advertisement

In essence, the ACE Fund’s debut underscores a broader narrative: India’s capital markets are evolving from being passive destinations for global capital into proactive, homegrown engines of wealth creation.

Note to readers: This article is part of Mint’s paid consumer connect Initiative. Mint assumes no editorial involvement or responsibility for errors, omissions, or content accuracy.