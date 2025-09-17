India’s Next Step in Surgical Robotics:Meril Presents Mizzo Endo 4000 – A Soft Tissue Robotic System

Vapi, Gujarat – In a notable moment for Indian healthcare and global MedTech, Meril, a medical device company from India, announced the launch of the Mizzo Endo 4000, a soft tissue surgical robotic system.

This innovation aims to redefine surgical precision and accessibility, while marking India’s arrival as a hub for robotic surgery.

Reimagining the Future of Surgery

The Mizzo Endo 4000 is a versatile platform engineered to support a breadth of procedures across general, gynaecology, urology, thoracic, colorectal, bariatric, hepatobiliary, ENT, gastrointestinal, and oncology specialties.

At its core lies AI-powered 3D anatomical mapping, an open console design, and telesurgery capabilities enabled by 5G—all working together to create a cohesive surgical ecosystem.

Surgeons in India will be able to perform complex procedures remotely, in real time, supported by connectivity, robotics, and imaging. This means expertise can reach patients even in the underserved regions, fulfilling the promise of healthcare without boundaries.

Highlighting the significance of this launch, Vivek Shah, CEO, Meril, said:

“The Mizzo Endo 4000 is not just a technological advancement—it is a statement of intent.” This system is designed to deliver safer, minimally invasive procedures with faster recovery and potentially better outcomes for patients. In the coming years, we envision this innovation transforming surgical care across the country and positioning India as a global hub for MedTech. Our vision is to make advanced robotic surgery more accessible, scalable and transformative not only for India but for healthcare systems worldwide.”

Global-Grade Technology, Key innovations include:

AI-Integrated 3D Reconstruction Software for real-time mapping and surgical planning.

DICOM Viewing Technology for pre-visualization and port placement.

5G-Powered Telesurgery & Remote Training enabling cross-border collaboration and execution.

Universal Visit Cart adaptable across surgical modalities for Operating room integration.

Robotic Arms with Audio-Visual Feedback to support complex multi-quadrant procedures. India as a MedTech Powerhouse

Meril’s announcement comes at a time when India is investing in healthcare self-reliance and innovation leadership. With this launch, Meril strengthens its mission of “More to Life”—advancing healthcare for those who need it.

Operating in 150+ countries, 45 subsidiaries, and 12 global academies, Meril is a name trusted worldwide. With the Mizzo Endo 4000, the company now establishes its role as a provider of accessible, world-class robotics from India to the world.

About Meril

Meril is a global medical device company headquartered in Vapi, Gujarat, dedicated to advancing healthcare through innovative, accessible, and high-quality solutions. Its portfolio spans cardiovascular, orthopaedics, endosurgery, diagnostics, surgical robotics, ENT, and peripheral interventions. With investments in education, clinical science, and training, Meril aims to empower healthcare professionals and improve patient outcomes worldwide.

For more Information: https://www.merillife.com/