India’s Office Market: Entering a Decade of Global Relevance

A Market That’s Come of Age

Five years ago, when Mindspace REIT listed, India’s commercial real estate market stood at the threshold of institutional transformation. Today, it stands as a large office market by net absorption, with occupier confidence, transparency, and performance comparable to global peers.

As India cements its position as a fast-growing large economy, its commercial real estate sector mirrors that momentum, driven by the Government of India’s estimate of real GDP growth at 7.4% in FY 2025–26, up from 6.5% in FY 2024–25, and a demographic dividend fueling consumption and employment. India’s consistent policy reforms and economic resilience have ensured that commercial real estate remains one of the more stable asset classes in the country.

The New Cycle of Growth

The post-pandemic rebound has crystallised into a long-term structural uptrend. ^India’s office market has absorbed over 55 million sq. ft. across top cities in 2025, led by Global Capability Centres (GCCs), BFSI, tech, and flex operators. These occupiers are leasing space while simultaneously expanding, integrating their global operations here, and creating ongoing demand.

At Mindspace REIT, the company is leveraging this tailwind. As of Q3 FY26, the portfolio comprises 38.2 million sq. ft. of total leasable area with 94.5%* committed occupancy, and is positioned for over 50% NOI growth over the next four years. This growth is anchored in leasing the 1.7 million sq. ft. of vacant areas, 3.9 million sq. ft. of under construction pipeline, 3.2 million sq. ft. of future development opportunities along with potential redevelopments, 16.6% of mark-to-market opportunities and annual escalations.

Macroeconomic Momentum: The Invisible Engine

India’s commercial real estate growth is underpinned by a supportive macro environment. RBI’s calibrated adjustments of the repo rate from 6.5% in late 2024 to 5.25% by late-2025 have reduced borrowing costs and strengthened capital flows into real estate.

Simultaneously, regulatory clarity has enhanced investor confidence:

The SEZ demarcation policy has unlocked flexibility for occupiers transitioning from export-oriented units to domestic operations.

The rationalisation of the holding period for long-term capital gains has improved investment liquidity.

The reclassification of REITs as equity instruments has attracted a broader base of institutional investors. These structural enablers, combined with India’s lower vacancy levels of 14.8% and expanding service-sector base, provide the foundation for sustained leasing growth and robust rental escalation.

India’s Global Competitiveness Advantage

In a world where talent defines success, India offers global corporations access to skilled professionals, cost efficiency, and Grade A infrastructure. The cost of rent in India’s prime office markets, often under $1 per sq. ft., is a fraction of global levels. This is not just about affordability; it’s about scalability and value creation.

The evolution of India’s business parks from functional workspaces to integrated ecosystems that include hospitality, retail, and leisure reflects this broader shift. The developments, such as The Pearl Club at Mindspace Madhapur and the integrated hospitality towers at Airoli East, demonstrate how offices have transformed into environments that foster experience, productivity, and wellness.

Digital infrastructure is another key frontier. The five data centres spanning 1.65 million sq. ft., together with mixed-use re-energised parks and hospitality-like experiences, mark the next phase of India’s commercial real estate. One that is diversified, resilient, and technology-enabled.

Reinvention Through Innovation and Responsibility

Institutionalisation has also brought responsibility. At Mindspace REIT, 99.9% of the portfolio is green-certified, 47.8% of the energy mix is renewable, and there has been a 32.2% (Scope 1 & Scope 2) reduction in emissions since listing.

The ESG strategy forms the foundation of both performance and the approach to capital allocation.

Capital Confidence and the Road Ahead

As of Q3 FY26, with a 16.6% annualised total return since listing and a ₹410 billion GAV, Mindspace REIT reflects the resilience and appeal of Indian REITs. The participation of large global investors, including Capital Group and Norges Bank, reflects confidence in both, the performance and India’s long-term growth story.

India’s economic trajectory, driven by rising urbanisation, policy-led transparency, and ongoing infrastructure upgrades, will continue to sustain this momentum. As Indian cities evolve into globally competitive hubs for innovation and services, the demand for high-quality, sustainable workspaces will continue to increase.

Conclusion: The Next Chapter

The past five years have validated the REIT model’s ability to deliver long-term value through transparency, stability, and disciplined growth. For Mindspace REIT, this has translated into a consistent performance, underpinned by sustained occupier demand and structural factors across India’s office market.

The portfolio, anchored in institutional grade business parks, continues to expand through a visible and well-sequenced development pipeline. This growth is guided by disciplined capital allocation, ensuring that scale is built alongside balance-sheet strength and predictable cash flows.

As the company looks ahead, the next phase will be defined by scale, diversification, and international relevance. At Mindspace REIT, the vision “Loved Workspaces, Maximising Value” captures that ambition. The company is building not just assets, but ecosystems where businesses operate, talent develops, and investors participate.

India’s office story is no longer emerging. It is well-established, and Mindspace REIT operates within.

*Excluding Mindspace Pocharam

By Ramesh Nair, MD & CEO, Mindspace REIT