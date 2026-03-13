The chart below, published by analytics firm CHARTr and citing store-count data from Companies and Technomic via The Wall Street Journal, frames the issue plainly. According to that data, McDonald’s reported 43,477 restaurants globally at year-end 2024 (source: McDonald’s Corporation 10-K, SEC EDGAR, December 20241), and Starbucks reported approximately 40,199 stores for its fiscal year 2024 (source: Starbucks Corporation Q4 FY2024 Earnings Release2). Both networks were built over three to six decades. By contrast, according to the same CHARTr dataset, Mixue Bingcheng reported more than 45,000 stores as of Q3 2024 per its HKEX IPO prospectus (source: Mixue Group HKEX Prospectus, January 20253), and Luckin Coffee reported 22,340 stores at year-end 2024 (source: Luckin Coffee Q4 FY2024 Earnings Release, February 20254)—networks built in under a decade.

Total number of stores by brand, as of year-end. Source: Companies, Technomic via The Wall Street Journal, as reported by CHARTr. Mixue Bingcheng figure as of Q3 2024.

The difference between these two trajectories is not capital, market size, or timing. It is architecture — whether scale decisions are made by a management chain with finite human bandwidth, or by a data layer that has none. India, whose franchise market is already the world’s second-largest and is forecast to grow at 30 to 35% per annum (source: Franchise India / Francorp5), is now at exactly this fork in the road.

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45,000+ Mixue Bingcheng stores as of Q3 2024 (HKEX Prospectus)³ 43,477 McDonald’s restaurants at year-end 2024 (McDonald’s 10-K)¹ 120% Increase in qualified franchise leads in Scale100x.ai AI pilot deployments⁶

The bottleneck no one names

In my work with franchise brands across India and South East Asia, when I ask founders why growth has stalled at 300, 500, or 800 outlets, the answer is almost never the real one. Capital, talent, and market fragmentation are the standard explanations. The real constraint, in most cases, is architecture: the brand is running a network-scale operation through a management structure built for a much smaller one.

A regional manager can meaningfully oversee 40 to 60 outlets before oversight quality degrades. A franchise development manager handling 30 to 50 active prospects becomes a bottleneck before the pipeline is exhausted. These are not failures of competence — they are the natural limits of human bandwidth applied to a problem that has outgrown them.

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The evidence suggests Indian retail recognises this but has not yet acted on it at scale. A January 2024 EY India survey found that 71% of Indian retailers planned to adopt generative AI within 12 months, yet only 6% had done so at the time of the survey (source: EY India, January 20247). The intent is clearly there. The execution gap is the story.

What algorithmic scaling delivers in practice

The data-first expansion model works because every outlet becomes a node in a network that learns and optimises continuously. Mixue Bingcheng’s supply chain, for instance, spans five major production hubs across China designed to reach 90% of Chinese counties within 12 hours, per its HKEX prospectus (source: Mixue Group HKEX Prospectus, January 20253). Pricing, inventory, and staffing decisions flow through algorithms rather than approval chains. I have spent the past several years building and deploying comparable agentic AI systems for franchise brands in India and South East Asia through Scale100x.ai (Expertrons Inc), and the directional results are consistent.

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In pilots with Indian franchise brands between 2024 and 2025, AI agents managing franchise enquiries end-to-end across WhatsApp, email, and outbound calling produced approximately 120% increases in qualified franchise pipeline without proportional headcount additions (source: Scale100x.ai internal pilot data, 2024–256). On the supply chain side, AI procurement agents coordinating contractor networks reduced pre-opening fit-out timelines by approximately 40 to 50% against manual baselines in our deployments (source: Scale100x.ai operational data, 2024–258). For a brand targeting 50 or more openings per year, that compression is the difference between hitting and missing annual targets.

Why India needs its own version, not a copy

The rapid scaling seen in China was enabled by a near-unified consumer data layer built across a small number of dominant platforms. India’s equivalent strength is at the payments layer: according to NPCI data, UPI processed approximately 172 billion transactions in 2024, a 46% increase year-on-year (source: NPCI / PIB India, January 20259). That infrastructure is world-class. But above that layer, retail data in India remains fragmented across incompatible POS systems, loyalty platforms, and ERPs.

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A 2024 NVIDIA survey of global retail and consumer goods executives identified fragmented, enterprise-siloed data as the primary barrier to AI deployment for operations including demand forecasting (source: NVIDIA State of AI in Retail and CPG Report, 202410). Indian brands cannot shortcut the data-foundation phase — it typically requires 12 to 18 months and must precede meaningful AI deployment. And consumer trust must be earned locally: a 2025 Walmart Global Tech report on Indian retail found that 60% of Indian shoppers cited data security as a concern, and that digital tools gained adoption only when paired with genuine transparency (source: Walmart Retail Rewired India Report, 202511).

The window is open — but not indefinitely

India’s franchise sector is projected to grow at 30 to 35% per annum, with Tier 2 and 3 cities already contributing approximately 40% of new franchise openings in 2024 (source: Franchise India, March 202512). Deloitte India projects AI will help power a USD 2 trillion Indian retail sector by 2030 (source: Deloitte India / Business Today, September 202513). The brands building their data infrastructure now will have a structural advantage inside that growth that later movers will find very difficult to close.

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The velocity gap between physical-first and data-first retail is not narrowing. Every quarter spent deferring the infrastructure investment is a quarter of compounding that the competition has already begun.

The article has been compiled by Jatin Solanki, Co-founder of Scale100x.ai (Expertrons Inc) and an alumnus of IIT Bombay.

SOURCES & REFERENCES

[1] McDonald’s Corporation. Form 10-K Annual Report, Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2024. “Of the 43,477 McDonald’s restaurants at year-end 2024, approximately 95% were franchised.” SEC EDGAR / corporate.mcdonalds.com.

[2] Starbucks Corporation. Q4 and Full Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Release (fiscal year ended September 29, 2024). Total global store count: approximately 40,199. investor.starbucks.com.

[3] Mixue Bingcheng (Mixue Group). Hong Kong Stock Exchange IPO Prospectus, filed January 2025. Store count as of September 30, 2024: more than 45,000 stores across China and 11 other countries. Year-end 2024 figure of 46,479 stores per China Daily, February 27, 2025. Also: Reuters, February 20, 2025; TechNode, January 2, 2025.

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[4] Luckin Coffee Inc. Q4 and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results (OTC: LKNCY). Net new store openings of 6,092 in 2024, total 22,340 stores at year-end. Press release, February 20, 2025. investor.luckincoffee.com.

[5] Franchise India / Francorp. India is the world’s second-largest franchise market, forecast to grow at 30–35% per annum. franchiseindia.com; venturekites.com.

[6] Scale100x.ai (Expertrons Inc). Internal pilot data, franchise brand AI agent deployments, India and South East Asia, 2024–25. Approximately 120% increase in qualified franchise pipeline. Results may vary by brand category and market conditions.

[7] EY India. “71% of Indian Retailers Plan to Adopt Gen AI in the Next 12 Months.” EY India Survey, January 18, 2024. ey.com/en_in/newsroom/2024/01.

[8] Scale100x.ai (Expertrons Inc). Internal operational data, retail fit-out AI procurement deployments, India and South East Asia, 2024–25. Approximately 40–50% reduction in pre-opening timeline versus manual coordination baseline.

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[9] National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) / Press Information Bureau, Government of India. UPI processed approximately 172 billion transactions in 2024, a 46% increase over 2023. pib.gov.in; business-standard.com, January 27, 2025.

[10] NVIDIA Corporation. “State of AI in Retail and CPG: 2024 Trends Survey Report.” Fragmented, enterprise-siloed data identified as the primary barrier to AI deployment for demand forecasting. images.nvidia.com.

[11] Walmart Global Tech. “Retail Rewired: India 2025 Report.” 60% of Indian shoppers cited data security as a concern; digital tools gain adoption when paired with transparency and reliability. tech.walmart.com.

[12] Franchise India. “Franchise Forecast 2025.” Tier 2 & 3 cities contributed approximately 40% of franchise openings in 2024. Projected growth: 30–35% per annum. franchiseindia.com, March 2025.

[13] Deloitte India / Business Today. “AI to Power India’s $2 Trillion Retail Sector by 2030.” businesstoday.in, September 25, 2025.

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Note to the Reader: The views and information in this article are solely those of the author, Jatin Solanki, Co-founder of Scale100x.ai (Expertrons Inc). This content is part of Mint's Consumer Connect initiative and has been independently produced. Mint assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.