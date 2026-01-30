India’s Startup Story Is Bigger Than We Think – PayU’s Startup Republic Shows Why

Every Republic Day, we talk about India as an idea.

We talk about freedom, democracy, and resilience. We talk about how far the country has come, and where it is headed next. We repeat the same phrases, revisit the same milestones, and then move on.

What we don’t often stop to do is look closely at who is doing the building today, and where that work is actually happening.

Not in speeches. Not in reports. But in real places, with real people, doing real work.

Startup Republic begins with that pause.

Launched by PayU, this Republic Day, the campaign does not attempt to redefine India’s startup story. It simply chooses to show it honestly, in full, across the entire country. All 28 states and all 8 union territories included, with zero omissions.

No centre and periphery. No “important” regions and “other” regions. Just India, as it is.

Ten Years of Startup India, and a Deeper Question This year marks ten years of Startup India. In that time, the initiative under DPIIT has helped grow India’s startup ecosystem from around 400 DPIIT-recognised startups to more than 2.09 lakh. Over 21 lakh jobs have been created along the way.

These numbers matter. They reflect a decade of belief by policymakers, founders, workers, families that building something of your own is possible in this country.

But as the ecosystem matures, the questions begin to change.

It is no longer only about how many startups exist. It is about who they include. Where they are coming from. And whether entrepreneurship is truly accessible beyond a handful of cities and networks.

The founders featured in Startup Republic speak to that shift in tone. They talk about moving beyond scale, towards depth. Beyond visibility, towards impact. Beyond employment as an aspiration, towards employment as something they themselves can generate.

This campaign sits at that moment of transition.

A Campaign That Looks Like the Country Startup Republic launched on Republic Day with a 120-second hero film, followed by 36 five-minute documentary films released through the week. Each film profiles one founder from one state or union territory.

That decision to feature one founder from every part of the country is not cosmetic. It is the foundation of the campaign.

From Ladakh to Kerala. From Punjab to Mizoram. From island territories to the Northeast. From places we often hear about to places we almost never do.

The founders are not introduced as exceptions or surprises. They are shown as they are: people building businesses from their hometowns, shaped by local realities, responding to real needs.

Many of them are running D2C startups, businesses that connect directly with customers, often for the first time. Products made in small towns reaching buyers far beyond them. Work rooted in local skill finding national, and sometimes global, demand.

This is “Made in India, built for the world” not as a slogan, but as lived experience.

The Stories That Rarely Get Told In the films, founders speak plainly. They talk about starting businesses in Nagaland and believing that their work deserves to be judged on quality, not geography. About training more than 500 women across Sikkim, and seeing what happens when skill meets confidence. About farmers and artisans building direct relationships with consumers, choosing ownership over dependency.

There is no dramatic arc imposed on these stories. No manufactured struggle. No exaggerated triumph. What comes through instead is steadiness.

People building because building is necessary. Because livelihoods depend on it. Because opportunity should not require migration or reinvention. Because work done well has value, no matter where it comes from.

Again and again, one truth becomes clear: innovation does not belong to cities alone. Quality does not need an address. And India’s consumer market is not something founders must reach someday, it is already around them.

As the stories accumulate, a realisation settles in. India’s startup movement did not suddenly arrive. It has been growing everywhere, for years.

PayU in the Background, Founders in the Frame PayU does not place itself at the centre of Startup Republic. And that choice is telling.

Founders describe PayU not as a benefactor, but as a bridge, between startups and customers, between ambition and execution. One founder calls the collaboration a revolution. Another speaks about how PayU stepped in to solve a gap that could have stalled growth at a critical moment.

This matters because payments are not glamorous. When they work well, they disappear. They allow businesses to run without friction, without interruption, without anxiety.

That is the role PayU plays here. Not loud. Not dominant. Enabling.

Startup Republic mirrors that philosophy. The stories belong to the founders. PayU’s presence is felt in what does not get in the way.

More Than a Moment What gives Startup Republic depth is that it aligns with how PayU has engaged with India’s startup ecosystem over time.

The fintech platform has been engaging with the startups for over a long time and in fact, learning closely from them and creating initiatives to help startup founders build scale and accelerate their innovation. One such initiative is PayU for Startups, through which the company works with early-stage and growing businesses to simplify payments, compliance, and operational complexity, areas that often determine whether a startup can keep going. These are not visible interventions, but they are decisive ones.

Another industry-forward initiative is InFINity, a fintech accelerator program that reflects the same intent. With a vision to give back to the ecosystem with the right tools, connections, and much more, through inFINity, the company focuses on working alongside founders, offering access and mentorship without forcing them into narrow definitions of success.

Seen together, these efforts and many more behind the scenes initiatives, make it clear that PayU’ Startup Republic campaign is not a one-day gesture. It is the outward expression of a longer commitment, to stand with founders, not just spotlight them.

One Country, Many Beginnings There is something deeply moving about the completeness of this campaign. Every state, every union territory, with no region treated as an afterthought. This challenges a belief many of us have absorbed without questioning, that entrepreneurship belongs more naturally to some places than others.

Startup Republic replaces that belief with a simpler truth: people build where they are. And when the right systems exist, that work can travel far beyond geography.

By giving equal space to founders from Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Mizoram, Manipur, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and beyond, the campaign restores balance to how we see India’s startup landscape. It does not rank regions. It listens to them.

What Lingers When you finish watching Startup Republic, the feeling it leaves behind may not be just excitement. It is something steadier. You feel grounded. You recognise an India that does not wait for permission to innovate. An India where artisans become entrepreneurs, where women-led initiatives reshape local economies, where ambition is shaped by lived experience rather than borrowed narratives.

The closing line, “Together, we build India”, does not sound like a slogan. It sounds like a description. Because that is what these stories show. Not a single movement, but many parallel efforts. Not a moment of spectacle, but daily work carried out across towns, districts, and regions.

Startup Republic does not try to define India’s startup future. It shows you where that future is already being built. And once you see that, pride follows – naturally and deeply – because it is impossible not to feel it.

