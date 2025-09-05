India’s Talent Advantage: Skilling, AI, and the New Global Workforce

India’s workforce is no longer defined by size alone but also by skills, adaptability, and innovation. In Episode 4 of India for the World, a leadership podcast by Mint and BCG, host Shouvik Das speaks with Arundhati Bhattacharya, President and CEO of Salesforce South Asia, and Sreyssha George, Managing Director and Partner at BCG, about how India’s talent base is reshaping industries worldwide.

From generational shifts in career aspirations to the rise of AI adoption, the phenomenon of “brain circulation,” and the urgent push for upskilling, the conversation offers a sweeping look at how India’s young and dynamic workforce is powering the future of global innovation.

92% of Indian professionals who use computers engage with AI tools daily.

40%+ of global R&D staff in firms like Salesforce and SAP are based in India.

India produces 2.5 million+ STEM graduates annually, but only 45–50% are employable.

One in four Indian startups is founded by a returnee from overseas.

. India’s private sector R&D spend: 0.6% of revenue, vs. 2–3% in the UK and Europe. India’s Workforce: A Generational Shift in Mindset For decades, the Indian job market was defined by stability. Earlier generations prioritised lifetime employment, steady pay, and security above all else. But as opportunities expanded and industries transformed, a generational shift has taken root.

“Security has retreated into the background because there are so many opportunities,” says Arundhati. “What has come up instead is this requirement for ensuring that they are learning things, developing things, and preparing for the future.”

Compensation still matters, but younger professionals increasingly look for workplaces that enrich their skills, expose them to global challenges, and prepare them for multiple career paths. They want to know: Will this role prepare me for the jobs of tomorrow?

This change is reinforced by a culture of lifelong learning. Indian professionals use LinkedIn Learning 50% more than the global average, demonstrating a hunger to acquire new skills. Adaptability is another defining trait. According to BCG’s survey, 92% of India’s computer-using workforce engages with AI tools daily, which is far higher than global benchmarks.

Sreyssha notes, “Our ability to adapt will become the core of why India will stay relevant in the coming decades.”

From Back Office to Global R&D Powerhouse In the late 1990s and early 2000s, India became the back office of the world, powering IT services and global operations. But that narrative has dramatically changed.

Today, India is home to some of the world’s largest R&D hubs. Tech majors like Salesforce, SAP, and global automotive and pharma giants now host 40% or more of their R&D talent in India. What was once routine outsourcing work has evolved into deep product innovation, cutting-edge engineering, and AI research.

Sreyssha explains: “The ER&D market, true engineering and research, is growing at 18% annually in India. Whether it’s auto, industrial goods, or pharma, the depth of talent here is phenomenal.”

Even tier-two cities are part of this shift. “In Whitefield, Bangalore, within 200 meters you’ll find more Fortune 500 companies than outside New York,” she adds. “And these are not just service centers. They’re AI labs, R&D hubs, and drug discovery facilities.”

This transformation marks India’s transition from service provider to global innovator.

The Rise of “Brain Circulation” For decades, India grappled with “brain drain” as top talent migrated abroad for better opportunities. That tide is turning. Today, fewer graduates are leaving, and many experienced professionals are returning.

“One in four startups in India today is founded by a returnee who worked abroad,” notes Sreyssha. “It’s no longer a one-way drain. It’s brain circulation.”

Arundhati shares Salesforce’s own experience: “When I joined five years ago, we were 2,500 people in India. Today, we are 13,000 plus. Earlier, most were junior developers and coders. Today, many of our global leaders sit here in India.”

Returnees are not just employees but ecosystem builders. They bring global exposure, capital, and networks, then channel these into Indian enterprises. Some even move back permanently, driven by the scale of opportunities at home. “A lot of the people who had settled abroad are willing to come back and take up leadership positions,” Arundhati says.

Public Innovation, Private Opportunity India’s innovation story is not new. In the public sector, it has already delivered globally unmatched digital infrastructure.

Aadhaar : The largest biometric database in the world.

: The largest biometric database in the world. UPI : The most widely used digital payments system globally, enabling financial inclusion at scale.

: The most widely used digital payments system globally, enabling financial inclusion at scale. CoWIN: A vaccination platform built in just two weeks, managing millions of doses seamlessly. Arundhati emphasizes: “No other country has built a digital public stack of this scale and efficiency. The world has much to learn from India.”

The private sector is now poised to replicate this momentum. From ISRO’s indigenous space missions to biotech startups in Hyderabad, Indian enterprises are moving beyond service exports into core innovation.

But challenges remain. While 2.5 million+ STEM students graduate annually, employability stands at only 45–50%. Without closing this skills gap, India risks underutilising its demographic dividend.

Skilling for the Next Decade If talent is India’s greatest asset, skilling is its greatest challenge. Both guests agree that the future depends on a three-way collaboration:

Individuals must embrace a growth mindset, curiosity, and continuous learning.

must embrace a growth mindset, curiosity, and continuous learning. Organizations must build “learning cultures,” investing in employee training and incentivizing upskilling.

must build “learning cultures,” investing in employee training and incentivizing upskilling. Policy-makers must fund R&D, encourage private investment, and modernise curricula to align with future industries. “Skilling is not a cost but an investment,” Arundhati stresses. “Policy must incentivise R&D and skilling just as other countries do.”

Sreyssha adds, “We need to leapfrog into more innovation. States are already thinking ahead. Some are investing in space tech, biotech, and quantum talent pools, even in tier-two cities. This forward-looking mindset will define the next decade.”

Even cultural shifts reflect this change. Engineering aspirants who once overwhelmingly pursued computer science are now exploring fields like mechanical engineering, genetics, town planning, and architecture. These choices align with the emerging opportunities of the next decade.

Global Lessons, Local Adaptation The discussion also compares India’s approach with other countries. China, for instance, invests heavily in R&D and talent retention, though it faces challenges of unemployment and geopolitics. Western nations like the UK and Germany dedicate up to 3% of GDP to R&D, far higher than India’s 0.6% private sector spend.

India can draw lessons from these models: invest more aggressively in R&D, incentivise innovation, and retain top talent. But it also has unique advantages: scale, adaptability, and resilience.

As Arundhati points out: “If something works in India, it will work anywhere. The sheer scale allows us to test ideas to their limits.”

Final Thoughts: The World’s Talent Engine India stands at the cusp of a generational opportunity. With adaptability in its DNA, a rising wave of brain circulation, and global confidence in its workforce, the country is no longer just participating in global industries but also shaping their future.

For Arundhati, the lesson is clear: “This is really India’s moment. We need to seize it. Talent is abundant, but without continuous skilling, we risk falling behind.”

From AI labs to space startups, from public innovation to private enterprise, India’s workforce is on track to become the world’s most important engine of growth. The challenge and opportunity lie in ensuring that skills match ambition.

