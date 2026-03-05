India–UK Academic Ties Deepen as Universities Bet Big on Future Skills and Research

As global economies realign around technology, sustainability and new models of work, universities are being called upon to do far more than award degrees. They are expected to shape future-ready leaders, build cross-border research ecosystems and strengthen economic ties. It was against this backdrop that Professor Pawan Budhwar of Aston University and Professor Mark Lee of the University of Birmingham visited Mumbai as part of a high-level delegation from the UK’s West Midlands region.

Their visit, which spanned Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Bengaluru, was designed to explore trade, foreign direct investment and, crucially, deeper higher education collaborations between India and the UK.

“We are part of the West Midlands Mayor’s mission visiting India’s three cities over six days,” said Professor Budhwar. “The whole idea is to explore and create opportunities for trade, for higher education institutions and to facilitate initiatives that can be materialised at both ends.”

India at the Core of International Strategy

For both universities, India is not a peripheral engagement but central to their global strategies.

Professor Budhwar, the 50th Anniversary Professor of International HRM at Aston Business School, emphasised that internationalisation sits at the heart of Aston’s 2030 strategy. “Given developments in geopolitics and the way skills are being shaped globally, India is a key place for us,” he said.

Aston’s international approach includes building delivery hubs abroad, including Singapore and Dubai, while expanding strategic partnerships in India. But the focus, he stressed, is not on superficial agreements.

“Our belief is in medium- to long-term, strategic and deeper partnerships,” he explained. “When we say deeper, we mean across students, staff, research, industry engagement and policy. It must be win-win.”

Professor Lee echoed the sentiment. “Any global university needs to engage India, the fastest-moving economy and the largest population in the world. Global education must include India.”

He added that engagement must flow both ways. “It is not just about Indian students coming to the UK, but also UK students coming to India and exploring this country as a future leader of the world.”

Strategic Partnerships: Beyond Memorandums

During the visit, Aston signed memorandums of understanding with XLRI and the All India Management Association.

Explaining the rationale, Professor Budhwar pointed to XLRI’s stature as one of India’s oldest business schools with a strong alumni network across global corporations. “We are starting with student-related activities, like dual degrees and progression pathways, but the intention is to move into executive education and industry engagement.”

The partnership with the All India Management Association will initially focus on international immersion programmes, bringing Indian executives to Aston. Over time, it could expand into executive education and doctoral programmes such as a Doctorate of Business Administration. The approach reflects a broader strategy: beginning at the institutional level but scaling collaborations regionally and nationally.

Meanwhile, the University of Birmingham has strengthened its long-term engagement with IIT Madras. “Our partnerships are based around mutual respect and long-term strategy,” said Professor Lee. “We looked at IIT Madras’s research profile. It aligned with ours.”

The collaboration includes joint master’s programmes, beginning with an MSc in Data Science and AI, co-designed curricula and seed funding for joint research. Faculty exchanges and co-delivered teaching ensure the relationship goes far beyond a student mobility arrangement.

“It’s about real partnership with real deliverables in both research and education,” he added.

AI, Digitalisation and the Future of Work Artificial intelligence and digitalisation were recurring themes in the discussion, but neither academic sees India as lagging.

“I don’t think India is lacking,” said Professor Lee. “India has huge potential in students and in appetite for AI engagement.” He emphasised knowledge exchange and joint research as critical to shaping the next five years of AI-driven transformation. “We need to work together to make sure we are ready for the future, and that our students are equipped for the future workplace.”

At Aston, digitalisation is embedded across disciplines. The university is the first in the UK to be designated an Adobe Creative Campus, reflecting its push toward digital literacy. Professor Budhwar highlighted “power skills”, like intercultural understanding, environmental awareness, entrepreneurial thinking, alongside digital capabilities. “We want all our students, irrespective of discipline, to be digitally literate,” he said.

Research also plays a central role. From clean water to waste management, Aston’s India-linked research grants aim to tackle global challenges while enriching teaching with cutting-edge insights.

Scholarships and Access The University of Birmingham recently launched a £1 million Future Skills Scholarship dedicated to Indian students, offering awards of up to £125,000 per student in areas such as artificial intelligence, sustainability, clean energy and business.

“This is our commitment to India,” Professor Lee said. “We think India is the future leader in many areas.” His message to prospective students was direct: “Please apply. We want you to come to Birmingham, thrive and be equipped for the future of work.”

A Transformational Student Experience Both professors underscored that students are the ultimate beneficiaries of these partnerships.

Professor Budhwar described Aston’s philosophy in three words: inclusiveness, entrepreneurial and transformational. “We want students to have a very positive, transformational experience and be ready to face challenges, not only in organisations but in society,” he said.

Aston has offered placement years for undergraduates for over four decades and has introduced guaranteed internships for international postgraduate students. It also provides extensive support for startups through a dedicated business hub.

Professor Lee framed the university’s role in the 21st century more broadly. “It’s not just about information. It is about wide education, including developing character, employability skills, soft skills, and being equipped to deal with the latest technologies.”

He encouraged Indian students to adopt three qualities: ambition, curiosity and optimism. “You need to challenge yourself, explore things you may not have considered before, and remain optimistic. We are moving in a fast-changing world, but it’s a very positive world.”

Learning Never Stops, Even for Professors In a world defined by rapid change, educators must continuously adapt. For Professor Budhwar, the key lies in flexibility and collaboration. He continues active research in AI, sustainability and diaspora contributions while embracing what he calls “reverse mentoring”, which refers to learning from younger faculty members. “I openly tell them, ‘You are my mentors.’ We need to evolve together.”

Professor Lee agreed that staying relevant in artificial intelligence requires constant engagement with students. “Students devour new information and technologies. For me to be authentic as a teacher, I need to keep up with them.”

In the end, the conversation returned to a simple yet enduring truth: learning does not age. As India and the UK deepen academic and research ties, their universities are positioning themselves not merely as educators, but as architects of a shared, future-ready ecosystem. In Professor Lee’s words, the future is fast-moving, but it is also filled with exciting possibilities.

