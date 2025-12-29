IndiGo cancels 80 flights across network on account of bad weather conditions

Mumbai, Dec 29 (PTI) IndiGo has cancelled 80 flights across its network on Monday due to bad weather, according to its website.

Half of these 80 cancelled flights are from Delhi airport, which earlier issued a passenger advisory stating that flight operations from its facility were being carried out under low visibility conditions.

The flights have also been cancelled to and from other airports such as Mumbai, Bengaluru, Cochin, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Dehradun, Indore, Patna and Bhopal, among others, as per the IndiGo website.

The airline, in a travel advisory at 11.20 am, said, "Foggy conditions remain in place across Delhi and several airports in northern India, with visibility yet to improve fully. As a result, the earlier impact on flight movements is likely to extend into the noon hours, and some delays may continue."

In the advisory posted on X, however, IndiGo did not say it had cancelled 80 flights on Monday.

"We assure you that flight departures and arrivals are being sequenced to ensure steady and orderly movement, while keeping your journey and comfort in mind," the airline added in the advisory.

IndiGo, which cancelled thousands of flights, including 1,600 on a particular day, early this month due to the court-mandated stricter flight duty and rest period norms for the pilots, and left lakhs of passengers stranded at multiple airports, has been cancelling flights in good numbers since the start of the fog season on December 10.

On December 25, the airline had cancelled 67 flights to multiple airports, citing weather conditions, while on Saturday it cancelled another 57 flights from several airports, citing bad weather.

The aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), has announced the period between December 10 and February 10 next year as the official fog window this winter.

"Due to persistent dense fog, flight operations continue to remain under CAT III conditions, which may result in flight delays. For the most up-to-date flight information, we request you to contact your respective airlines or visit our website," Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) said in the passenger advisory issued on Monday morning.

As part of the DGCA fog operations (CAT-IIIB) norms, airlines must mandatorily roster pilots trained to operate in low-visibility conditions and deploy a CAT-IIIB-compliant aircraft fleet for such operations.

Category-III is an advanced navigation system that empowers an aircraft to land under foggy conditions.