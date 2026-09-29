Indo-French liver research network explores physical centre at ILBS Delhi

French Minister for Higher Education, Research and Space Philippe Baptiste’s visit to the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) in New Delhi on September 28 focused on taking the Indo-French Liver & Metabolic Disease Network (InFLiMeN) into a more sustained phase of academic and research collaboration.

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The discussions covered higher education, biomedical research, innovation, student and faculty mobility, joint training and the possibility of developing InFLiMeN from its existing virtual framework into a physical Indo-French collaborative centre.

The proposed centre would bring researchers, faculty and students from India and France together to work on emerging challenges in biomedical research. ILBS Director Dr S. K. Sarin presented the network’s progress and outlined the proposed next phase of the collaboration.

Building a research platform The physical centre is envisaged as a platform for scientists, faculty and students from both countries to undertake joint research and scientific exchange. The discussions also examined the possibility of expanding InFLiMeN’s scope by bringing expertise from nanotechnology and materials science into the network.

According to the institute, this interdisciplinary approach could support research into fundamental questions relating to cancer and inflammation while opening avenues for translational research. The proposed collaboration would connect expertise across biomedical science and emerging technologies.

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The discussions also placed emphasis on academic mobility. Opportunities for students and faculty to undertake exchanges, joint training and research exposure between ILBS and institutions in France were discussed.

The interaction highlighted the potential for young researchers and faculty members to work across institutions and countries and exchange scientific methodologies, technologies and research perspectives. Such exchanges form part of the proposed institutional framework for the next phase of the network.

Expanding academic collaboration Baptiste acknowledged the progress achieved through the Indo-French collaboration and expressed support for further strengthening the partnership. His visit included an interaction with ILBS faculty and a tour of the institute’s laboratories.

The institute said the discussions reflected a shared interest in developing a sustained Indo-French ecosystem spanning higher education, biomedical research, technology exchange and innovation.

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The proposed physical InFLiMeN centre would provide a common platform for researchers and students from India and France to collaborate on emerging scientific challenges and explore innovative solutions with potential applications in healthcare.

The proposed collaboration also spans several interconnected areas, including liver and metabolic diseases, cancer, inflammation, nanotechnology, materials science and emerging technologies.

The visit therefore focused not only on continuing the existing network but also on giving the collaboration a more institutional structure. The institute described this as a progression from virtual cooperation towards a partnership connecting people, ideas, research and innovation across the two countries.

ILBS said the interaction reaffirmed the role of international academic and scientific partnerships in advancing research, fostering innovation and developing solutions to complex healthcare challenges.

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