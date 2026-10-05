Indraprastha Dance Festival brings classical dance traditions to Delhi audiences

The three-day Indraprastha Dance Festival, organised by Delhi Tourism, Government of Delhi, concluded on October 4 after bringing together more than 150 artists from India and abroad. Held against the backdrop of one of Delhi’s oldest historical monuments, the festival presented a range of Indian classical dance traditions for audiences in Delhi. The programme was intended to promote awareness of the country’s classical dance heritage while providing artists a platform to present their traditions, talent and creativity.

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The festival featured dancers and dance groups from India and abroad, including recipients of the Padma Shri, Sangeet Natak Akademi Award and Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar. Kuchipudi was presented by NatyaTarangini from Delhi, while Guru Padma Bhushan Raja Reddy, Radha Reddy and group presented Odissi from Malaysia. Padma Shri Ramli Ibrahim presented Bharatanatyam associated with Kalakshetra, Chennai, while Dhvani from Delhi presented Kathak.

Awarded artists take the stage Guru Vaswati Mishra, a Sangeet Natak Akademi Awardee, and group presented Bharatanatyam from Bengaluru. Parsvanath Upadhyay, honoured with the Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Award, and Aditya P.V. presented Sattriya from Assam. Guru Anita Sharma, a Sangeet Natak Akademi Award recipient, and group presented Mohiniyattam and Kathakali from Kerala.

Guru Pallavi Krishnan, a Sangeet Natak Akademi Award recipient, presented Kathak from Pune, while Guru Shama Bhate, also a Sangeet Natak Akademi Award recipient, and group presented Folk Chhand from Delhi. Nrityagram from Bengaluru presented Odissi, and Guru Surupa Sen presented Manipuri from Mumbai. Guru Latasana Devi, a Sangeet Natak Akademi Award winner, and group presented Bharatanatyam.

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What the festival featured and focused on The festival also featured a specially composed closing act by Sangeet Natak Akademi Award winner Guru Vaibhav Arekar, which brought the three-day programme to a close. Delhi Tourism said the festival offered art lovers, connoisseurs, new audiences and visitors from India and overseas an experience combining history, tradition and creativity.

The festival’s closing programme underlined its focus on sustaining public engagement with classical dance traditions. Across the three days, the participating artists and groups represented multiple forms and regional traditions, giving audiences an opportunity to encounter performances rooted in different cultural practices. The participation of artists from outside India also added an international dimension to the programme. By bringing these performances together, Delhi Tourism sought to connect the historical setting of the festival with living artistic traditions and contemporary audiences in the city.

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The event was open to art lovers, connoisseurs, new audiences and visitors, according to the organisers. The festival concluded after its three-day schedule with the closing act and performances from the participating artists. The festival also brought together artists from different regions and traditions, allowing audiences to encounter several classical forms within one programme. Participation by artists from abroad added an international dimension to the event. The organisers said the festival was intended to connect contemporary audiences with India’s classical dance heritage and provide a platform for established artists and groups. It concluded with the specially composed closing act and final performances. The programme ended after three days of performances and cultural presentations.