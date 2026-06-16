Infinity: A Payments platform built for Indian exporters

Infinity has crossed 15,000 active users, Indian exporters, importers, and freelancers who have found a faster, simpler way to move money across borders. Every month, thousands of Indian exporters, importers, and freelancers use Infinity to receive international payments, faster, cheaper, and with full compliance built in. What started as a solution to one of Indian trade's most persistent problems has quietly become the platform that a growing number of businesses now rely on.

Co-founded by brothers Sourav Choraria and Sidharth Choraria. Infinity is a cross-border payments platform built specifically for Indian businesses. Backed by Y Combinator,(a reputed startup accelerator that has backed major Indian fintechs like Groww, Razorpay,etc) the platform helps exporters receive international payments faster, stay compliant with RBI regulations, and avoid extra fees and delays.

Where the money gets lost When an Indian exporter sends an invoice to a buyer in the US or UK, the transaction does not end there. Banks charge 2 to 3 per cent on the transfer, sometimes more depending on intermediaries. The money takes two to five days to arrive and sometimes even longer. There is no way to track it in the meantime. And once it does arrive, the compliance paperwork, FIRA receipts, RBI filings, documentation, can drag on for days if a single detail is off.

For a small business running on tight margins, every day of delay and every unexplained deduction adds up.

"Indian exporters receiving international payments has been broken for a long time," says Sourav Choraria, CEO of Infinity. "We built the platform because thousands of businesses were losing time, money, and peace of mind every month, and nobody was building a real fix."

The opportunity is large and growing. India's total exports hit an all-time high of $824.9 billion in FY 2024–25, up 6% year over year (RBI data, via PIB). Behind that number are businesses that all share one need: a reliable, low-cost, compliant way to get paid from abroad.

Infinity handles it end to end. Exporters raise invoices, track incoming payments in real time, receive funds directly into their Indian bank accounts, and download compliance documents automatically, all from one dashboard. Today Infinity is processing half a billion dollars through their platform.

Building for the regulated path, not around it What Infinity is building in the background says as much as its user numbers. The company is in process of obtaining RBI Payment Aggregator – Cross Border (PA-CB) authorization, which would let it offer a wider set of regulated services to its user base. It has also established a presence at GIFT City, India's international financial services hub.

These are deliberate choices to build inside India's regulated financial infrastructure rather than at its edges - the foundation for becoming a financial backbone for Indian businesses that trade globally, not just a payments tool.

The import side of the platform is also under active development. Once live, Infinity will handle both directions of a cross-border trade transaction, making it a complete solution for any Indian business dealing with international buyers or suppliers.

Growth that comes from word of mouth In fintech, getting users is one thing. Keeping them is another. The 15,000 monthly active users on Infinity are not trial signups or one-time transactions. They are businesses that made a switch, built Infinity into their payment workflow, and kept using it.

India's exports have grown significantly over the last few years, with more small and mid-sized businesses reaching buyers in the US, Europe, Southeast Asia, and beyond. But the infrastructure supporting these transactions has not kept pace. The costs are high, the process is slow, and the compliance burden falls entirely on the exporter.

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