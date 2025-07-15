Infosys' CSR arm launches skill program to help 0.5 mn job seekers; Over 200 cr committed in Ph-1

New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) Infosys Foundation on Tuesday announced the launch of a program that aims to enable half a million job seekers in India to gain meaningful employment by 2030, as the philanthropic and CSR arm of the Indian tech behemoth committed over ₹200 crore for its first phase.

Infosys Springboard, the flagship digital learning platform from Infosys, will offer support not just for learning and skilling but also opportunities for learners to have sustainable livelihoods and careers.

"Infosys Foundation...today announced the launch of Infosys Springboard Livelihood Program to enable half a million job seekers in India to gain meaningful employment by 2030," the company said in a release.

Infosys Foundation has committed over ₹200 crore for the first phase of the program.

The Infosys Springboard Livelihood Program focuses on job creation for both graduates and undergraduates youth across STEM and non-STEM industries.

The program will also provide, through Infosys Springboard, additional industry-relevant curricula in cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, and in functions like digital marketing and finance.

In addition, foundational modules on communication skills, time management, and interview preparation will help learners and job seekers develop essential workplace competencies.

Infosys Foundation has teamed up with nearly 20 implementation partners, including ICT Academy, Unnati, Nirmaan, Magic Bus, Aga Khan Rural Support Programme, Centum, CII Foundation, and NIIT Foundation, to curate job opportunities and create career pathways.