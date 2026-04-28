Inside Marriott’s people-first playbook for scaling hospitality in India

India’s hospitality sector is expanding at a pace that is hard to ignore. Travel has become more frequent, more aspirational, and far more distributed beyond traditional metros. Demand is rising across segments, and hotel chains are scaling rapidly to keep up. But behind the visible scale lies a more intricate challenge. Growth is not just about adding new hotels, more rooms or entering new markets. It is also about building an ecosystem that supports this growth at the same pace. One that is rooted in people and culture. And that raises a fundamental question. Can an industry built on human interaction expand rapidly without losing the culture that sustains it? For Marriott International, that question is not abstract. It is not a philosophical idea. It is the very foundation of how the business is being built in India.

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A market that is both strategic and personal.

For Neeraj Govil, India is more than just a high-growth market. It is, in many ways, central to Marriott’s global strategy and ambitions. “This is a fantastic time to be in this industry in India,” he says. “India is one of our fastest-growing markets in the region, and in the next three to five years, we expect it to be among our top three countries globally.”

The journey has been steady but significant. Marriott entered India nearly three decades ago with its first hotel in Goa. Today, it operates more than 200 hotels across the country, with about 150 more in the pipeline. “We opened our 200th hotel in December 2025," Govil says, and as of April 2026, Marriott International is already at 220 properties in India. “That tells you the kind of momentum we are seeing.” Yet, for him, scale is only one part of the story. “It is a very large family,” he says. “We have over 28,000 associates in India, and every single one of them contributes to what we have built.”

Why has culture become the real test of growth?

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In most industries, scaling operations is a matter of capital and execution. In hospitality, the equation is more nuanced. “At the end of the day, we are a people’s business,” Govil says. “We have great hotels, great brands, great locations. But it is the people that make the difference.” This belief shapes how Marriott approaches growth. Nearly 70 percent of its managerial roles in India are filled with talent that has grown within the Marriott ecosystem, supported by a structured human capital planning process. “It requires rigor. It requires focus,” he says. “But it is what fuels our pipeline of leaders.”

For Govil, culture is not something that sits in presentations or value statements. It is something that shows up in behaviour. “Culture is the collective behaviour of the company. It is how we behave as an enterprise.” And as organisations grow, maintaining that culture becomes more difficult. “Culture starts with leadership. And as we bring in new people or as we expand into new markets, the easiest way to propagate culture through the organization is for the leadership to walk the talk,” he says.

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When culture is tested

There have been moments when that culture has been tested. For the hospitality industry, the pandemic, in particular, was a defining period. “It was a time when our culture was really put to the test,” Govil says. “The world changed, and we had to respond.” The response, he explains, was not to protect the idea of culture, but to rebuild it where needed. “There have been instances where culture may have been compromised,” he says. “As leaders, it is about acknowledging what changed and bringing it back on track.” That approach reflects a more active view of culture. Not as something that remains constant, but as something that requires continuous effort. “You cannot take culture for granted,” he adds. “You have to work on it every single day.”

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Redefining what work looks like

Few sectors are as closely associated with long working hours as hospitality. “I come from an era where you worked innumerable hours because that is just what you did,” Neeraj says. But that expectation is beginning to shift. Marriott introduced ‘Life on Time,' an initiative that encourages employees to leave once their shifts end, rather than staying back out of habit or expectation. “The hardest part has been changing that mindset,” he admits. “Because for a long time, staying back was seen as a sign of commitment.” The results, however, have challenged that belief. “Across more than 130 hotels where we have implemented it, productivity has gone up,” he says. “It is about being effective in the time you are at work.” The shift signals a broader rethinking of performance itself. “Long hours are not a badge of honour anymore,” he adds.

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Moving beyond repetitive roles

Another area of change has been the nature of frontline work. Hospitality roles can often become repetitive, particularly in guest-facing functions. But today’s workforce is less willing to accept monotony. “They want to learn more. They want to grow faster,” Govil says. To address this, Marriott introduced integrated roles, or "i-jobs," allowing employees to work across departments. “It gives them cross exposure. It builds confidence,” he explains. “And when they grow into leadership roles, they understand why each department does what it does.” The approach reflects a shift from static job descriptions to more fluid, enriching career pathways.

Careers that move with people

As Marriott expands into Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, it is also enabling a different kind of career mobility. “We are seeing a reverse migration,” Govil says. “People want to go back to their roots, be closer to family.” In the past, that often meant a trade-off with professional growth. Today, compromising your career trajectory is becoming less necessary. “With the kind of scale we have today, you can move across cities, across brands, and continue to grow,” he says. The organization’s scale, in this sense, becomes an advantage not just for business but for its people. “You can build your career within the system, without having to step out,” he adds.

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Inclusion as a system, not an idea

While hospitality employs a large number of women, leadership representation remains a work in progress. “At the moment, about 20 percent of our workforce in India is women,” Govil says. “That number needs to grow.” The organization’s response has been to create structured pathways rather than rely on intent alone. Project Pranita focuses on bringing young women into hospitality through education, mentorship, and employment support. “We sponsor their education, provide them with on-the-job experience while they study, provide mentorship, and offer structured support throughout the journey,” he says. Another initiative, Project Springboard, is aimed at professionals returning from career breaks.

“It allows them to reintegrate gradually, sometimes through flexible or remote roles, before coming back full-time,” he explains. Individually, these initiatives may seem incremental. Together, they represent a more systemic approach to inclusion.

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A new workforce, with new expectations

The entry of Gen Z into the workforce is reshaping expectations across industries, and hospitality is no exception. “They are incredibly smart, incredibly aware,” Govil says. “And they are not afraid to speak their mind.” This generation expects transparency, faster learning, and access to modern tools. They also seek purpose in what they do. “They want to know why we are doing what we are doing,” he says. In response, Marriott is investing in digital transformation across its operations, upgrading systems and rethinking how employees and customers engage with the brand. At the same time, Govil is clear about what technology can and cannot do. “AI will help us with efficiency. It will help us prepare better,” he says. “But the human connection will not go away.”

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What will define the next phase of growth?

India’s travel landscape is evolving rapidly. Wellness tourism, religious travel, and experience-led journeys are opening up new opportunities. For hospitality companies, the opportunity is significant.

But Govil believes the long-term differentiator will not be how quickly hotels are built or how soon a company expands. “You can build hotels quickly,” he says. “But building leaders takes time.” That distinction, he suggests, will define the future of the industry. Because beyond every hotel, every expansion plan, and every guest experience, people are shaping their own journeys. For Marriott, that is where the real focus lies. Because in the end, scale can be built. But culture and capability must be developed, deliberately and consistently. And in the end, that is what hospitality has always been about. Not just how many hotels are built. But how many people grow in the process?

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