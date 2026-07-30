Inspired by Denmark's Urban Model, EV Homes Unveils Vision for Navi Mumbai's First '5-Minute City' in Vashi

EV Homes has announced plans to develop a corporate headquarters within the proposed 5-Minute City in Vashi. Envisioned as an approximately 40-storey tower, the planned development is expected to house the company’s headquarters and include an experience centre designed to offer visitors, stakeholders and prospective buyers an overview of the 5-Minute City concept. The project is intended to reflect the principles of innovation, sustainability and mixed-use urban planning that underpin the proposed integrated urban ecosystem, while serving as a central hub for EV Homes within the development.

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The concept, which has gained global attention for redefining how cities function, focuses on creating neighbourhoods where residents can access their workplace, retail destinations, dining, healthcare, education and recreational spaces within five minutes. Rather than relying on long daily commutes, the model encourages a compact, mixed-use urban environment designed around accessibility, sustainability and quality of life.

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EV Homes said its upcoming developments across Sector 9 and Sector 10 in Vashi will collectively form this integrated urban district, bringing together premium residences, Grade-A commercial spaces, retail avenues, hospitality, healthcare, education and everyday conveniences within a walkable five-minute radius. The company believes the initiative has the potential to redefine the way mixed-use communities are planned in India by integrating every essential aspect of urban living into one cohesive ecosystem.

Urban planners believe such developments could become increasingly relevant as metropolitan regions continue to grapple with traffic congestion, rising commute times and the growing demand for neighbourhoods that seamlessly integrate residential living, workplaces and lifestyle destinations.

According to the developer, the initiative draws inspiration from Nordhavn in Copenhagen, where careful urban planning has created neighbourhoods centred around walkability, mixed land use, public transport integration and sustainable mobility. The Danish district has emerged as a global benchmark for future-ready urban planning by reducing dependence on private vehicles while creating vibrant, self-sustained communities where everyday necessities remain within easy reach.

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Speaking about the initiative, Vicky Thomas, Director, EV Homes, said the company believes Vashi is uniquely positioned to adopt such a model because of its mature infrastructure, strategic location and strong commercial potential.

"With over four decades of shaping Navi Mumbai's skyline, we believe the next evolution of urban development lies in creating complete urban ecosystems rather than standalone buildings. Our vision for Sector 9 and Sector 10 is to create a city where people can live, work and enjoy everyday life within one integrated environment, inspired by globally successful planning models," he said.

EV Thomas, Managing Director, EV Homes, said the concept reflects the company's long-term philosophy of creating communities that improve everyday life.

"For more than 40 years, EV Homes has focused on developments that contribute meaningfully to Navi Mumbai's growth. The 5-Minute City is the natural progression of that vision—bringing together homes, workplaces, retail, education, healthcare and lifestyle infrastructure in a manner that enhances convenience, sustainability and overall quality of life," he said.

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Highlighting the international inspiration behind the initiative, Ricki Thomas, Director, EV Homes, said the company studied successful global urban planning models before adapting the concept to the Indian context.

"Nordhavn demonstrated that cities function better when essential destinations are brought closer together. While our approach is tailored specifically for Vashi, the philosophy remains the same—to create a city where work, shopping, dining, healthcare, education and recreation are all within five minutes. We believe this model has the potential to redefine urban living in Navi Mumbai," he said.

Industry experts note that the timing of such an integrated urban development coincides with Navi Mumbai's next phase of transformation. The upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport, expected to become one of India's most significant aviation hubs, is poised to redefine the region's economic landscape by attracting multinational companies, corporate offices, hospitality developments and thousands of employment opportunities.

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Complementing this growth is the expansion of the Navi Mumbai Metro network, which will further strengthen connectivity across the city, making public transport more seamless while reducing dependence on private vehicles. Together with Vashi's established road infrastructure, suburban railway connectivity and proximity to the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), these developments are expected to significantly strengthen the viability of a compact, walkable urban ecosystem.

Urban planners believe that as these large-scale infrastructure projects become operational, Vashi is uniquely positioned to emerge as one of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region's most connected and strategically located mixed-use destinations. In this context, EV Homes' proposed 5-Minute City across Sector 9 and Sector 10 seeks to leverage this infrastructure momentum by creating a neighbourhood where residential, commercial, retail, healthcare, education and lifestyle destinations coexist within a five-minute radius.

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If successfully implemented, the initiative could represent a significant shift in Navi Mumbai's urban planning approach—moving beyond conventional residential developments towards self-sustained, mixed-use districts designed around accessibility, reduced commute times and an enhanced quality of life.

As cities across the world increasingly embrace compact, connected and sustainable planning models, EV Homes' initiative seeks to position Vashi as a benchmark for the future of urban living in India.

The vision of the 5-Minute City is not merely about reducing travel time. It represents a fundamental rethinking of how cities should function—where every essential destination is close at hand, allowing people to spend less time commuting and more time living. With global inspiration, transformative infrastructure and one of Navi Mumbai's most established urban centres as its foundation, Vashi may well be on the cusp of becoming India's next model for integrated city living.

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