Inspiring the Builders of Tomorrow: Unleashing India’s Toy Industry Potential

India's toy industry is on the cusp of a major transformation and is poised to emerge as a key player in the global manufacturing landscape. In recent years, the country has increasingly been attracting attention from global toy manufacturers, owing to its large domestic market, competitive manufacturing costs, and evolving infrastructure. India's toy exports increased by 239% between 2014-15 and 2022-23, testifying to its flourishing potential.

At the heart of this promising transformation lies talent—the architects of the future of India's toy industry. As India seeks to establish itself as a global leader in the toy industry, the cultivation of talent has emerged as a linchpin in the industry's growth story. The modern toy industry demands a spectrum of skills, ranging from product design and advanced manufacturing techniques to marketing and even entrepreneurial skills.

The LEGO® Group understands this need and is aware of the contributions it can make along with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology in developing the talent across the toy industry. The LEGO® Group thus partnered for Development of Electronics and IT-based Control and Automation Solutions for Consumer Electronic Goods (Toy Industry) to foster the growth of the Indian electronic toys industry by equipping young engineers.

Under the initiative of the ministry, young engineers were selected from across India and engaged in R&D activities for a year, with hands-on experience in designing and developing electronic toys for the first six months, working and learning in the toy labs at C-DAC-Noida followed by a six-month industry-training to create toy prototypes. In the long run, such initiatives will also induce opportunities and skills for entrepreneurship, which aligns with the government's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

The LEGO® Group’s long-term ambition in India is to continually grow their footprint while revolutionizing playful learning for children and to collaborate and support the government’s vision of making India a global manufacturing hub for toys.