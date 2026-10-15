Instamart Quick India Movement 2026: Offers on kitchen and home products

Getting the home ready for the festive season does not need to be a big spend. Instamart Quick India Movement (QIM) 2026 Sale brings together deals across home appliances, kitchen essentials, dining products, furnishings and décor, giving shoppers different ways to upgrade their homes ahead of the festivities through various sellers.

From a Bosch mixer grinder at ₹2,499 and Bergner cookware at ₹299 to a La Opala dinner set at ₹899 and Raymond Home bedsheets at ₹299, the sale features products across everyday essentials and festive home upgrades. Shoppers can explore discounts of up to 50-90%* on select products.

Here are some of the home and kitchen deals through sellers which the shoppers can explore during the sale.

Kitchen appliances and cookware at reduced prices For those looking to upgrade their kitchen ahead of festive cooking and entertaining, the sale features appliances and cookware from brands including Bosch, Ninja and Bergner.

Dinnerware and dining essentials for festive hosting With festive gatherings and family meals around the corner, the sale features dining products for shoppers looking to refresh their tableware.

La Opala Novo 21-piece Dinner Set – Blue Florets: Available at ₹ 899, against an MRP of ₹ 3,295 — approximately 73%* off. Additional deals from sellers across dinner sets, tableware, bottles and other dining essentials offer more options for everyday dining and festive hosting.

Home furnishings and décor under ₹ 300 Small additions can make a difference when refreshing a space for the festive season. The sale features deals from sellers across bedding, decorative lighting and other home essentials.

For your festive home refresh, enjoy up to 50% off* on Home Centre and Home Shop

Raymond Home Navy Blue Floral Double Bedsheet with 2 Pillow Covers: Available at ₹ 299, against an MRP of ₹ 1,499 — approximately 80%* off.

DesiDiya Pixel LED String Light (12m): Available at ₹ 49, against an MRP of ₹ 999 — approximately 95%* off. From refreshing bedroom essentials to adding festive lighting, shoppers can explore home picks at a range of price points.

More festive shopping, made convenient The Quick India Movement Sale brings together home appliances, kitchen and dining essentials, furnishings and décor in one place, helping shoppers discover festive-season upgrades alongside their everyday needs.

*T&C Apply. On select assortment and select locations. Till stocks last. All prices of products/offers/promotions are provided by participating sellers/brand partners/banking partners on the Instamart platform.