Instamart Quick India Movement Sale 2026: Offers on Apple, Marshall, Bosch, Titan and more

Looking to upgrade your gadgets, bring home a new kitchen appliance, find a festive outfit or pick up a gift that stands out? Instamart’s Quick India Movement (QIM) Sale 2026 brings together products across electronics, home appliances, fashion, beauty, jewellery, toys and more, with options spanning premium upgrades and everyday essentials.
From an Apple iPhone 17 Pro and an ASUS gaming laptop to a Marshall portable speaker, Ninja blender, American Tourister luggage and watches from Titan and Timex, the sale features products from participating sellers across categories. Currently live, the sale offers discounts of up to 50-90%* on select products, giving shoppers options to explore ahead of the festive season.
Here’s a closer look at some of the deals available during the sale.
For shoppers considering a tech upgrade this festive season, the sale features smartphones, laptops, audio devices and accessories across price points, from Apple products to gaming laptops and everyday gadgets.
Shoppers can explore additional savings of up to ₹5,500* on select mobiles and PCs using eligible HDFC Bank Credit Cards, subject to applicable terms and conditions.
Festive shopping can be an opportunity to refresh the kitchen, upgrade appliances or pick up furnishings for a home makeover. The sale features appliances and cookware from brands including Philips, Bosch, Ninja, Bergner and Tramontina, alongside home and dining products from participating sellers.
From refreshing a bedroom to adding a new lamp or updating the dinner table ahead of festive get-togethers, shoppers can explore home furnishings and dining essentials from participating sellers.
Shoppers can explore festive home picks from Home Centre and Home Shop, with discounts of up to 50%* on select products.
The sale includes accessories, watches, bags, clothing and travel essentials from participating sellers .
For those looking to add jewellery to their festive shopping list, the sale features pieces across price points, from silver jewellery to earrings and accessories.
From electronics and kitchen appliances to watches, jewellery, festive home upgrades and gifting picks, Instamart’s Quick India Movement Sale 2026 brings together products across categories and price points. Shoppers can browse the available assortment on Instamart and the Swiggy app until October 18, 2026, with product availability, pricing and delivery timelines varying by location.
T&C apply. Offers are on select products and in select locations, while stocks last. All product prices, offers and promotions are provided by participating sellers, brand partners and banking partners on the Instamart platform. Prices and availability may vary by location.
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