Instamart Quick India Movement Sale 2026: Offers on Apple, Marshall, Bosch, Titan and more

Looking to upgrade your gadgets, bring home a new kitchen appliance, find a festive outfit or pick up a gift that stands out? Instamart’s Quick India Movement (QIM) Sale 2026 brings together products across electronics, home appliances, fashion, beauty, jewellery, toys and more, with options spanning premium upgrades and everyday essentials.

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From an Apple iPhone 17 Pro and an ASUS gaming laptop to a Marshall portable speaker, Ninja blender, American Tourister luggage and watches from Titan and Timex, the sale features products from participating sellers across categories. Currently live, the sale offers discounts of up to 50-90%* on select products, giving shoppers options to explore ahead of the festive season.

Here’s a closer look at some of the deals available during the sale.

Electronics: From iPhones to gaming laptops For shoppers considering a tech upgrade this festive season, the sale features smartphones, laptops, audio devices and accessories across price points, from Apple products to gaming laptops and everyday gadgets.

Apple iPhone 17 Pro (512GB, Cosmic Orange): Available at ₹ 1,42,499* against an MRP of ₹ 1,54,900.

Apple MacBook Neo (8GB RAM, 512GB SSD): Available at ₹ 76,990* against an MRP of ₹ 90,000.

ASUS TUF Gaming A15: Featuring an AMD Ryzen 7 processor, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD, the gaming laptop is available at ₹ 64,990* against an MRP of ₹ 83,990.

Samsung Galaxy M47 (6GB RAM, 128GB storage): Available at ₹ 26,999* against an MRP of ₹ 46,999, with an additional discount of ₹ 1000 on HDFC Credit Cards.

Marshall Emberton II Portable Bluetooth Speaker: Available at ₹ 14,999* against an MRP of ₹ 19,999.

Lumio Arc 5 Google TV Projector: Featuring Full HD resolution and official Netflix support, the projector is available at ₹ 16,999* against an MRP of ₹ 35,999.

realme Buds T310 TWS Earbuds: Available at ₹ 1,799* against an MRP of ₹ 3,999.

Ambrane 10,000mAh MagSafe Wireless Power Bank: Available at ₹ 1299* against an MRP of ₹ 2,999. Shoppers can explore additional savings of up to ₹5,500* on select mobiles and PCs using eligible HDFC Bank Credit Cards, subject to applicable terms and conditions.

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Home and kitchen upgrades: From air fryers to cookware Festive shopping can be an opportunity to refresh the kitchen, upgrade appliances or pick up furnishings for a home makeover. The sale features appliances and cookware from brands including Philips, Bosch, Ninja, Bergner and Tramontina, alongside home and dining products from participating sellers.

Philips Air Fryer NA120/00 (4.2L) : Available at ₹ 4,699* against an MRP of ₹ 5,995.

Bosch TrueMixx Mixer Grinder (750W, 3 Jars): Available at ₹ 2,499* against an MRP of ₹ 6,250.

Ninja Blast Portable Blender: Available at ₹ 3,499* against an MRP of ₹ 6,530.

Philips HL7505 Mixer Grinder (500W): Available at ₹ 1,899* against an MRP of ₹ 3,695.

Bergner Sorrento Stainless Steel Pressure Cooker (3L): Available at ₹ 999* against an MRP of ₹ 2,335.

Bergner TriPro Tri-Ply Stainless Steel Kadai with Lid (24cm): Available at ₹ 999* against an MRP of ₹ 2,670.

Tramontina Stella Ceramic Fry Pan (25cm): Available at ₹ 799* against an MRP of ₹ 1,495. Festive home refresh: Bedding, lighting and tableware From refreshing a bedroom to adding a new lamp or updating the dinner table ahead of festive get-togethers, shoppers can explore home furnishings and dining essentials from participating sellers.

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Raymond Home Double Bedsheet with Two Pillow Covers : Available at ₹ 299* against an MRP of ₹ 1,499.

D’Decor Gifting Cotton Super King Bedsheet Set: Available at ₹ 699* against an MRP of ₹ 2,999.

Home Centre Glint Fest Ceramic White Table Lamp: Available at ₹ 499* against an MRP of ₹ 999.

La Opala Novo Dinner Set (21 pieces): Available at ₹ 899* against an MRP of ₹ 3,295.

Nestasia PickSip 40 Insulated Tumbler (1.2L): Available at ₹ 999* against an MRP of ₹ 2,499. Shoppers can explore festive home picks from Home Centre and Home Shop, with discounts of up to 50%* on select products.

Fashion, watches and travel accessories The sale includes accessories, watches, bags, clothing and travel essentials from participating sellers .

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American Tourister Upland Sport Trolley Bag (Small) : Available at ₹ 1,499* against an MRP of ₹ 7,450.

Titan Classic Silver Dial Analog Watch for Men: Available at ₹ 2,517* against an MRP of ₹ 3,595.

Timex Analog Watch for Women (Rose Gold): Available at ₹ 999* against an MRP of ₹ 2,795.

Miraggio Women’s Sling Bag: Available at ₹ 1,899* against an MRP of ₹ 3,999.

Zouk Multicolor Mandala Print Flap Sling Bag: Available at ₹ 849* against an MRP of ₹ 3,298. Jewellery: Gifts and everyday statement pieces For those looking to add jewellery to their festive shopping list, the sale features pieces across price points, from silver jewellery to earrings and accessories.

GIVA Pure 925 Silver Golden Graceful Venky Ring : Available at ₹ 799* against an MRP of ₹ 2,899.’

Palmonas Rope N Snake Chain: Available at ₹ 299* against an MRP of ₹ 3,686. From electronics and kitchen appliances to watches, jewellery, festive home upgrades and gifting picks, Instamart’s Quick India Movement Sale 2026 brings together products across categories and price points. Shoppers can browse the available assortment on Instamart and the Swiggy app until October 18, 2026, with product availability, pricing and delivery timelines varying by location.

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T&C apply. Offers are on select products and in select locations, while stocks last. All product prices, offers and promotions are provided by participating sellers, brand partners and banking partners on the Instamart platform. Prices and availability may vary by location.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Mint's promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Mint assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.