Instamart Quick India Movement sees record growth in health, wellness and fitness sales with up to 90% off on essentials

As the festive season approaches and health-conscious Indians prioritize their wellness goals, Instamart's Quick India Movement sale is delivering exceptional deals on fitness equipment and nutrition supplements. From premium protein powders to yoga accessories, this lightning-fast sale offers up to 90% off on top health and wellness brands.

If the Quick India Movement opening weekend is any indication, Gen Z is reshaping festive shopping baskets. Beyond the usual electronics and home buys, the surge in fitness equipment and nutrition products stood out, signaling how younger shoppers are prioritizing health even during a discount-heavy sale.

Health and wellness are growing categories on quick commerce platforms, with Noida leading the charge as the most health-focused city, followed by Delhi. Both clocked the fastest growth in home fitness gear, from yoga mats to skipping ropes, while Pune and Gurgaon led the charge on protein powders and supplements. With metros like Bangalore and Hyderabad also showing strong traction across both categories, the data points to a cultural reset: this festive season, Indians are just as likely to stock up on whey protein and gym gear as they are on smartphones or festive décor.

Adding to the excitement, the sale features “Golden Hour” deals—a shopper’s dream window between 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m., providing limited-time discounts on trusted fitness products.

Premium protein powders - fuel your fitness goals 1. Muscleblaze Biozyme Performance Whey Protein Powder (Rich Chocolate) - ₹4,499 (29% Off)

Power up your workouts with this premium whey protein blend, perfect for muscle building and recovery. The rich chocolate flavour makes your post-workout nutrition both effective and delicious.

2. GNC Pro Performance 100% Whey Protein Powder (Chocolate Fudge)

Available during hourly drops at ₹2,299

Premium quality protein with 24g protein and 5.5g BCAA per serving, ideal for those seeking professional-grade nutrition supplements.

Healthy snacking revolution 3. Ritebite Max Protein Choco Temptation Millet Wafer Bar - ₹9 (89% Off)

Transform your snacking habits with these protein-packed millet wafer bars delivering 10g of protein per serving. The perfect guilt-free indulgence for health-conscious individuals.

4. Avvatar Protein Wafer Bar (Chocolate Flavour) - ₹9 (85% Off)

Another excellent protein-rich snacking option with 10g protein, offering convenience and nutrition for busy lifestyles.

Home fitness essentials 5. Lifelong Yoga Mats - Starting at ₹49 (Available during 20th Sept 8-9 AM Deal Rush)

Begin your wellness journey with high-quality yoga mats at an unbelievable price. Perfect for yoga, pilates and home workout routines.

6. Energy Bars - Starting at ₹9 (Available during 22nd Sept 9-10 AM Deal Rush)

Fuel your workouts and busy days with energy bars that provide sustained energy and essential nutrients.

Daily wellness support 7. Premium Tea Collection - Tata Tea Premium Black Tea - ₹504 (40% Off)

Support your wellness journey with antioxidant-rich premium teas that complement your healthy lifestyle.