Instamart’s Quick India Movement Sale: Trending smartphones Apple, Oppo, and Vivo lead the charge with mega discounts

For tech enthusiasts and festive shoppers alike, Instamart’s Quick India Movement (QIM) Sale is turning heads with irresistible deals on smartphones delivered at never-seen-before speeds. With the festival season underway, consumers are upgrading to devices that offer better cameras, larger batteries, and smoother performance, all at unbeatable prices delivered within 10 minutes* at the Instamart Quick India Movement sale.

The opening weekend of Instamart’s Quick India Movement (QIM) Sale was nothing short of a tech shopper’s festival, with smartphones flying off virtual shelves across the country. Mumbai brought home the most phones, Delhi wasn’t far behind, and Ahmedabad clearly came to play - proving that the love for gadgets knows no bounds.

Crowd favorites like Oppo, Vivo, and OnePlus led the charge, and searches for iPhone 17 topped the charts as Apple enthusiasts went all out, showing that the festival of tech this season spans every budget. Wireless audio became the unofficial soundtrack of the weekend, with boAt Airdopes, Rockerz, Dubstep Buzz, and Hammer Airflow Plus topping carts from Chennai to Ludhiana, Noida to Meerut.

Beating long queues, one lucky Pune consumer received an iPhone in under 7 minutes from the comfort of their own home. Some shoppers didn’t stop at one or two - they stacked carts with multiple premium gadgets, turning the sale into a full-blown tech spree. Quick India Movement’s opening weekend trends this festive season reveal that Indians aren’t just upgrading their phones, they’re doing it faster, smarter, and in true QIM style, making it India’s quickest sale!

Adding to the excitement, the sale also features daily “Golden Hour” deals (5:00 p.m.–7:00 p.m.), where select smartphones get extra discounts for a limited time. From high-resolution cameras to long-lasting batteries, whether you are a student, working, or just someone who loves their smartphone, here are the top 5 smartphones you can get in minutes:

Redmi 13: 108MP Camera, 5030mAh Battery, 128GB Storage – ₹ 10,999

Capture every festive moment with stunning clarity on the Redmi 13’s 108 MP camera. Its large 5030 mAh battery ensures uninterrupted scrolling, calls, and video streaming during Dussehra festivities. Sleek design and ample storage make it perfect for photography enthusiasts and casual users alike.

POCO C71: 32MP Camera, 5200mAh Battery, 64GB Storage – ₹ 6,299

Budget-friendly without compromise, the POCO C71 packs a punch with a 5200 mAh battery and vibrant display. Ideal for young shoppers looking for a reliable phone for social media, videos, and gaming during festive downtime.

realme 14x: 50MP Camera, 6000mAh Battery, 128GB Storage – ₹ 12,999

The realme 14x is a power-packed option for performance-focused users. Its massive 6000 mAh battery keeps you connected through days of shopping and celebrations, while the 50 MP camera ensures every Diwali memory is beautifully captured.

iPhone 16e: 48MP Camera, 128GB Storage, Just ₹ 54,900

Capture every moment in stunning detail with the iPhone 16e, featuring a powerful 48 MP rear camera and a vibrant 6.1-inch display that brings photos, videos, and apps to life. With 128 GB of storage, you’ll have plenty of space for all your memories, apps, and media. Sleek, stylish, and engineered for performance, the iPhone 16e combines cutting-edge technology with elegant design — now available at a festive-friendly price of ₹ 54,900. Redmi 14C: 50MP Camera, Long-Lasting Battery, Just ₹ 8,999

Stay connected and capture life’s moments with the Redmi 14C, featuring a 50 MP rear camera for crisp photos and a 5160 mAh battery that keeps you powered through the day. With 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage, enjoy smooth performance and ample space for apps, media, and memories. Finished in a sleek Starlight Blue, the Redmi 14C is the perfect blend of style, performance, and value — now available at a festive-friendly price of ₹ 8,999.

Why This Sale Stands Out The Quick India Movement Sale isn’t just about discounts — it’s about making festive shopping faster, smarter, and more convenient. With over 50,000+ products on sale, shoppers can count on trusted brands, variety, and doorstep delivery in just 10 minutes.

Extra Savings for Shoppers Instamart has tied up with Axis, ICICI, RBL, HSBC, IDFC, and AU Bank to offer instant discounts, along with 10% cashback for Swiggy HDFC Bank Credit Card users — making it the ideal time to stock up ahead of Dussehra and Diwali.

For more details, visit: http://quickindiamovement.in

About Instamart

Launched in August 2020, Instamart is India’s leading quick commerce platform. Present in over 125+ cities, Instamart uses Swiggy’s superior technology and dedicated delivery fleet to bring groceries and other essentials in categories such as hygiene and wellness, home and kitchen, office and electricals, beauty and grooming, and more to the doorsteps of Indians in 10 minutes.

T&C Apply. On select assortment. Till stocks last. All prices of products/Offers/Promotions are provided by the participating sellers/brand partners/banking partners on the Instamart platform.