Insurance for the World: What India's Coverage Gap Reveals About Its Biggest Opportunity

India has one of the highest household savings rates in the world. It also has one of the lowest insurance penetration rates among major economies, sitting at around 3.7 per cent of GDP. The podcast, hosted by Shayan Ghosh, banking and financial services editor at Mint, brings together Vibha Padalkar, MD and CEO of HDFC Life, and Pranay Mehrotra, Managing Director and Senior Partner at BCG, for an in-depth discussion on India's insurance landscape and what it can teach the world.

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The conversation explores why insurance penetration remains low, the role of awareness and affordability in driving adoption, the impact of regulatory changes, and why India's insurance ecosystem may have valuable lessons for the world.

Important Takeaways from Episode 9 Awareness, accessibility, and affordability are the three sequential stages of insurance growth in any developing economy





COVID functioned as the most effective insurance awareness event India has seen, particularly for life and health products





Pure protection coverage remains critically underdeveloped; most existing policies offer savings-linked products with minimal sum assured





Young earners are the most underinsured segment, despite life cover being available at costs lower than a monthly streaming subscription





Regulatory velocity and lack of forward-looking roadmaps have created uncertainty for insurers, distributors, and customers alike The Savings-Protection Disconnect Opening the discussion, Shayan Ghosh asked why India continues to have one of the world's highest household savings rates alongside one of the lowest insurance penetration rates. Responding first, Vibha Padalkar said the answer lies in understanding how insurance adoption evolves in developing economies.

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"There has to be awareness, there has to be accessibility and then affordability. These are the three important steps in this journey," Padalkar said She explained that while India has developed a strong savings culture, protection coverage remains relatively weak. Motor insurance is compulsory and therefore widely adopted, but life insurance is voluntary. As a result, much of India's insurance penetration continues to come from savings-linked products rather than pure protection.

Vibha Padalkar drew this distinction clearly. For HDFC Life, retail protection accounts for around nine to ten percent of new business. In comparable markets, that number sits at forty to fifty percent. "The underlying sum assured has to undergo a change," she noted, "rather than just measuring premium over GDP."

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Awareness, Accessibility, Affordability: The Three-Stage Journey Answering Shayan's question on how India can improve insurance penetration, Padalkar explained that every developing market moves through three stages: awareness, accessibility and affordability. She said COVID became an unexpected catalyst for the first stage, making families realise the financial value of life insurance after witnessing the difference between households that had protection and those that did not.

Insurance adoption in any developing economy follows a recognisable arc: awareness first, then accessibility through simpler products, then affordability as incomes rise. India has moved through the first stage faster than expected, aided significantly by the pandemic. Families with life insurance navigated the loss of a breadwinner very differently from those without it. That lived reality, spreading through communities rather than advertisements, made the case for insurance in language that needed no translation.

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The Young Earner Problem For many young professionals, career growth, lifestyle upgrades, and short-term financial goals take priority in the early years, while long-term financial protection often gets pushed down the list. As a result, most do not have a term insurance plan or have never seriously considered one.

The discussion then turned to India's youngest workforce. Ghosh asked what it would take to get young professionals to buy insurance earlier in life.

Mehrotra argued that affordability is no longer the biggest hurdle.

"For a 25-year-old, the cost of buying a substantial life cover is less than a Netflix subscription," he said. The bigger challenge is building financial literacy early and making insurance a natural part of financial planning, even suggesting automatic enrolment at the start of employment as a possible nudge.

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Mehrotra also pointed to a nudge worth considering, mandatory opt-in at the point of employment, like how provident fund contributions work. People do not resist what is already in motion. Opting out requires effort; opting in does not.

Misselling: A Shared Responsibility Shayan then turned to one of the industry's most debated issues: misselling. It is the most persistent reputational challenge facing Indian insurance. Products have been misrepresented, returns overstated, and customers sold policies that did not match their needs. The industry has responded with greater disclosure requirements and tighter distributor conduct standards.

Acknowledging the concern, Padalkar introduced a dimension that often gets left out: a significant portion of complaints involve customers who received representations that no policy document supported and did not verify them before signing. The fix both guests agreed on is incentive realignment: when distributors earn based on persistence rather than upfront commission, selling the wrong product becomes a liability rather than a gain.

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Mehrotra agreed that improving customer education and transparency would go a long way in building trust. At the same time, he argued that the industry should also highlight the millions of families who have benefited from insurance payouts, particularly during COVID, rather than focusing only on negative examples.

What India's Insurance Sector Can Teach the World Shayan then asked what India could teach the world despite its relatively low insurance penetration. Padalkar pointed to India's unmatched scale, while Mehrotra highlighted how digital public infrastructure, AI and data-driven underwriting are helping Indian insurers leapfrog many global peers.

Indian insurers manage some of the largest agency networks in the world, serve customers across dozens of languages, and operate where no other financial infrastructure exists. Aadhaar-linked KYC, consent-based underwriting, and an emerging health data stack are being integrated at a scale no other market has attempted.

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Padalkar described AI tools handling queries on products sold fifteen years ago, in any regional language, with accuracy no human training programme could consistently match. Mehrotra noted that when he speaks with insurance leaders globally, Indian insurers are often ahead of the conversation, not catching up to it.

Why Predictability Matters in Insurance Regulation Towards the end of the discussion, Shayan asked whether the pace of regulatory changes has become disruptive for the industry. Padalkar said the issue was not regulation itself but the speed and sequencing of reforms, pointing to tax changes, surrender value rules and GST revisions that arrived within a short period and significantly affected insurers' business models. She noted that these changes had cumulative margin implications of around 400 basis points and argued that what the industry needs is a forward-looking roadmap with enough lead time to adapt. Mehrotra agreed, adding that greater predictability would allow insurers, distributors and customers to plan with more confidence.

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The issue is not regulation itself, it is the pace and sequence. Withdrawal of tax exemptions, back-and-forth on surrender charges, and GST changes on savings products arrived in close succession, each with significant margin implications; around 400 basis points cumulatively, by Padalkar's estimate. What the industry needs is a forward-looking roadmap with enough lead time to adapt.

The Road Ahead India has set itself the goal of becoming a fully insured society by 2047. Whether a precise number is achieved matters less than whether the right enablers are in place: financial literacy in education, aligned distributor incentives, regulatory predictability, and widespread awareness. The awareness phase is largely behind India now, and affordability will follow.

What comes next is execution, and that, in a market that has already proven its ability to operate at a world-class scale, may be the most important thing India's insurance sector has to show the world.

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Note to readers: This article is part of Mint’s paid consumer connect Initiative. Mint assumes no editorial involvement or responsibility for errors, omissions, or content accuracy.

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