International kayaking event preparations reviewed in Gadarpur, says Uttarakhand CM

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inspected preparations for an upcoming international kayaking and canoeing competition in Gadarpur, Udham Singh Nagar, and directed officials to ensure all arrangements are completed as per prescribed standards.

During the visit, Dhami reviewed infrastructure and facilities being created for athletes, including accommodation, transportation, security, technical arrangements and other support services.

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Uttarakhand aims to emerge as adventure sports hub The Chief Minister said Uttarakhand has significant potential for adventure sports because of its geographical and natural advantages.

He noted that the state government is investing in modern sports infrastructure and expanding facilities to promote water sports, mountain sports and other adventure activities.

“International-level competitions provide a platform for young athletes to showcase their abilities and encourage them to compete globally,” he said.

Economic benefits beyond sports Dhami said such events not only promote sporting culture but also support tourism, local businesses and employment generation.

He added that hosting international competitions would strengthen Uttarakhand's image as an adventure tourism destination and attract visitors from India and abroad.

Officials directed to ensure quality arrangements The Chief Minister instructed departments to work in coordination and ensure participants, coaches and officials do not face any inconvenience during the competition.

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Key areas reviewed included:

Safety and security arrangements

Technical preparedness

Accommodation facilities

Transportation management

Medical services

Drinking water and sanitation facilities Dhami said the event should be organised efficiently and reflect Uttarakhand's hospitality and administrative capabilities.

MLA Arvind Pandey and officials from various departments were also present during the inspection.