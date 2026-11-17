Investors and traders can use different trading methods depending on their financial goals, available funds and risk tolerance. Intraday trading involves buying and selling securities within the same trading day, while Margin Trading Facility (MTF) allows eligible investors to purchase shares by paying part of the required amount and borrowing the remaining funds from their stockbroker. Although both involve margin requirements and market risks, they work differently. This article explains the key differences between intraday trading and MTF, how they work and what traders should consider before using either facility.

What Is Intraday Trading?What Is Intraday Trading? Intraday trading refers to buying and selling shares within the same trading session. Traders open and close their positions on the same day without carrying the shares forward for delivery.

For example, if a trader purchases 50 shares of a company at ₹200 each and sells them at ₹205 before the market closes, the price difference represents the gross gain, excluding applicable charges and taxes.

Intraday trading usually requires the traders to closely watch the market and manage their positions. The same day trades may be closed at the end if left open towards the end of the trading session by the intraday trading app.

What Is Margin Trading Facility (MTF)?What Is Margin Trading Facility (MTF)? Margin Trading Facility allows eligible investors to buy shares after paying a portion of the value. The remaining value is covered by the investor’s stockbroker. The shares will usually be kept as collateral.

For example, if an investor wants to buy shares worth ₹50,000. If the margin % is 25%, then the investor will pay ₹12,500, and the broker will cover the remaining ₹37,500.

As opposed to Intraday trading, MTF will allow investors to hold eligible positions beyond the trading day. However, they will be charged interest on the funds provided by the broker and must maintain the margin requirements.

Intraday Trading vs MTF: Key DifferencesIntraday Trading vs MTF: Key Differences Both intraday trading and MTF involve trading with margin, but their purpose, funding structure and holding periods differ.

Basis Intraday Trading Margin Trading Facility (MTF) Meaning Buying and selling securities within the same trading day Buying eligible shares using part of the investor's funds and broker funding Holding period Positions must be closed on the same trading day Positions can be carried forward, subject to applicable conditions Funding Uses available funds and applicable intraday margin Broker funds a portion of the purchase value Interest charges Generally no MTF interest on intraday positions Interest applies to the funded amount Share delivery Positions are squared off before market close Purchased shares are held in the Demat account as collateral Margin requirement Depends on the broker, security and applicable exchange requirements Depends on the stock, regulatory requirements and broker's margin policy Main objective To benefit from price movements during the trading session To purchase eligible shares with partial upfront funding

How Does the Risk Differ Between Intraday Trading and MTF?How Does the Risk Differ Between Intraday Trading and MTF? Both methods involve market risks, but the nature of these risks can differ depending on how the position is managed.

Intraday Trading RisksIntraday Trading Risks Traders will have to make decisions quickly due to the short time frame. Price, volatility and liquidity can impact order execution.

Losses can occur if the market moves against the trader. The trader will also have to pay brokerage, tax and applicable charges.

MTF RisksMTF Risks MTF trading involves borrowing funds from a broker to purchase shares. Since the investor holds a position using borrowed funds, interest costs continue to apply for the period the funding is used.

If the price of the share falls then your collateral may lose value. The broker may ask you to add more margin or lower your position. If you fail to maintain the margin requirements then your shares may be liquidated.

Charges Involved in Intraday Trading and MTFCharges Involved in Intraday Trading and MTF Another key difference between these two strategies is the charges involved.

Intraday Trading: Brokerage fees, STT, transaction charges, GST, SEBI and Stamp Duty may apply.

MTF: In addition to trading fees and statutory charges, investors will usually be charged interest on the funds provided by their broker. Pledge charges may apply. The actual charges depend on the broker, transaction value, market segment and applicable terms. Investors should review the complete tariff before placing orders.

Conclusion Intraday trading and Margin Trading Facility serve different trading requirements. Intraday trading focuses on buying and selling shares within one session, whereas MTF allows eligible investors to carry funded share positions beyond the trading day. The decision between them depends on the holding period, available funds, interest costs and ability to manage market fluctuations. Traders exploring these facilities can review the intraday and MTF options available through the 5paisa Alpha app and compare their applicable charges and margin requirements before placing an order. Understanding the funding structure and associated risks can help traders make decisions that are consistent with their trading approach.