InvestIQ brings top market experts to empower investors across three cities

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], February 27: FinGrad, India's prominent financial education platform is excited to announce the launch of InvestIQ, a multi-city investing concert that will gather the vibrant minds in India's financial literacy space for a power-packed day of learning and networking.

This biggest investing concert kicks off in Bangalore on April 13, before moving to Mumbai on May 18 and concluding in Delhi on June 8, this event is expected to attract over 3,000 participants. Investors across India can look forward to a transformative experience in their nearest city.

Fyers, the title sponsor of InvestIQ is a leading stock broking firm known for its advanced trading platform and tools, along with Delta Exchange as the crypto partner and Livemint as the media partner. InvestIQ promises to combine educational value with an engaging atmosphere, making complex financial literacy accessible and interesting for participants.

Top industry experts such as CA Manish Singh (Learning Markets with Manish), Tejas Khoday (CEO, Fyers), Saurabh Maurya (IITian Trader), Swati Kumari (B Wealthy), Prasad Lendwe (FinnovationZ), Kritesh Abhishek (Founder, Trade Brains & FinGrad) and Hitesh Singhi (CEO, FinGrad) headlining the event along with 10 additional speakers (yet to be announced), offering attendees comprehensive insights into modern investment strategies across various financial markets.

InvestIQ features a packed agenda of 8 sessions in a day tailored to address every aspect of the investing landscape. The agenda covers an Introduction to Financial Markets, Equity Investing in the Indian Market, Mutual Funds and ETF Investing, Fixed and Debt Instruments Investing, Alternative Investing Methods, Crypto Investing (New Age Investing Tool), Insurance as Safety and Investing Instrument, and Taxation on Financial Instruments.

"InvestIQ is designed to demystify investing for Indians across all experience levels. From traditional instruments to emerging opportunities, we cover everything an informed investor needs to know” says Hitesh Singhi, CEO of FinGrad.

Early bird registration is now open. For more information and to secure your spot visit joinfingrad.com/investiq

About FinGrad FinGrad, a Bangalore-based fintech platform established in 2022 and backed by Trade Brains, boasts a student base of over 100k. It offers both online and offline financial literacy programs, along with hosting corporate events.

Connect with FinGrad:

