Invoice Discounting vs Overdraft vs Term Loan for Growing Businesses

Your biggest order of the year is confirmed, the buyer will pay in 60 days, and your fabric supplier wants the money in 7 days. Growing businesses hit this gap long before they hit any ceiling on demand.

Invoice discounting, an overdraft, and a term loan each can solve a different version of the same problem, yet many owners pick whichever one a relationship manager mentioned first. Choosing the wrong one costs more than a slightly higher rate ever would. This blog will help you understand the real difference between the three, and the problem one solves.

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Why Does the Money Gap Appear Even When Business Is Good? A growing business spends before it collects. Materials, wages, and freight leave your account this month, while payment for last month's dispatch arrives 45 or 60 days later. Profit on paper and cash in the bank are two different numbers, and the distance between them widens as orders grow.

Just think of a small garment unit supplying two retail chains. Every fresh order lifts turnover and locks more capital into fabric and labor for 2 months. Nothing has gone wrong. Cash is just sitting inside someone else's payment cycle.

Rules around those cycles have tightened over time. Section 43B(h) of the Income Tax Act now lets a buyer claim the expense they made only in the year the money actually reaches the registered supplier, and also within the timeline set by the MSMED Act of 2006. This has made payments faster for some suppliers.

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What’s the Difference Between Invoice Discounting and an Overdraft? You get cash for an unpaid invoice right away, and the lender looks at the invoice itself to decide with invoice discounting. An overdraft gives you a standing limit on your current account that you draw down and repay as cash moves. One is tied to a receivable, the other to your business.

Cost follows that difference. With invoice discounting, you pay for the days between the advance and the buyer's payment, so a 45-day invoice carries 45 days of finance. An overdraft charges interest only on the balance you actually use, which suits a situation where the size varies every week.

Eligibility differs as well. Discounting leans on a creditworthy buyer, because the lender weighs who owes you rather than what you own. By contrast, an overdraft or a similar working capital loan usually rests on your own track record, banking turnover and, in many cases, security.

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Formal discounting has also grown a lot. Through notification S.O. 4845(E) dated November 7, 2024, the Ministry of MSME has cut the mandatory onboarding threshold for the TReDS from ₹500 crore of turnover to ₹250 crore.

TReDS is an RBI-authorized platform where lenders bid to buy your invoices. More large buyers on it means more small-supplier invoices get financed.

When Does a Term Loan Make More Sense? A term loan suits spending that leaves something behind, like a machine, a second unit, or a delivery van. You borrow a fixed amount and repay it through equated monthly installments (EMIs) over an agreed tenure. That is why the schedule is always known on day one. Using one to cover a repeating receivable gap is where owners get stuck.

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Let’s return to the garment unit we discussed above. Buying a second cutting machine is a term loan decision, because the machine earns across years and so does the repayment. Fabric for one order doesn't fit in that bracket, because that money returns in 60 days while the loan would still run for another 30 months.

Mismatched tenure gets expensive quietly. You keep paying installments on funds you no longer need, and your limit stays blocked when the next order lands.

What Should You Compare Before You Sign? You should compare the all-in cost instead of the headline rate before signing. From October 1, 2024, all lenders must give retail and MSME term loan borrowers a Key Facts Statement (KFS) as suggested in an RBI circular dated April 15, 2024.

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It is a standard summary carrying the annual percentage rate (APR), which combines all processing fees and additional charges into one yearly figure. Working capital limits sit outside that requirement, so ask for the same detail in writing.

Four points are worth checking on any offer:

The APR, since two offers at the same interest rate can land differently once fees are counted.

Whether the limit revolves, so repayment frees it again, or reduces permanently.

Exit terms, including prepayment, foreclosure, and renewal conditions. Charges left out of the KFS cannot be levied without your explicit consent, which makes that page worth reading.

Exit rules have moved recently. Under the RBI (Prepayment Charges on Loans) Directions, 2025, issued on July 2, 2025, prepayment charges drop away on floating-rate loans to individuals and to micro and small enterprises for business purposes, for loans sanctioned or renewed from January 1, 2026. Some lender categories are covered only up to ₹50 lakh.

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Any business loan interest rate you are quoted still depends on your profile and the lender's assessment.

Matching the Product to the Shape of the Gap None of the three is better than the others, and none repairs a business losing margin on every order. Invoice discounting shortens a wait you do not control. An overdraft absorbs a shortfall that keeps changing. A term loan pays for something still working three years from now.

The garment unit will likely need two of the three in one year. So choosing the right one depends on your specific cash flow situation. Here you should ask yourself: How long do you need the money? Is it a repeating problem? And does the money come back on its own? Figure that out first, then look at your loan options.

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Note to readers: This article is part of Mint’s paid consumer connect Initiative. Mint assumes no editorial involvement or responsibility for errors, omissions, or content accuracy.

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